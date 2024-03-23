Close
ROCKIES

Rockies best player leaves spring training game after injury

Mar 23, 2024, 3:34 PM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

There aren’t a lot of reasons to be excited about the Colorado Rockies this season. They’re essentially an afterthought, simply providing fodder for Major League Baseball’s actual contenders.

On the very short list of positives, however, was Nolan Jones. The 25-year-old outfielder and first baseman finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting a year ago, hitting .297, belting 20 home runs and driving in 62 runs. Seeing how he developed during his campaign in purple pinstripes was one of the main attractions to the 2024 season.

That might get crossed off the list, however. Rockies fans are holding their breath after a spring training mishap on Saturday in Arizona.

There’s hope that it’s not serious. Early reports about the severity of the knee injury were positive.

Fingers crossed. Losing Nolan Jones would put a damper on what already promises to be a challenging season.

