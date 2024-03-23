Rockies best player leaves spring training game after injury

There aren’t a lot of reasons to be excited about the Colorado Rockies this season. They’re essentially an afterthought, simply providing fodder for Major League Baseball’s actual contenders.

On the very short list of positives, however, was Nolan Jones. The 25-year-old outfielder and first baseman finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting a year ago, hitting .297, belting 20 home runs and driving in 62 runs. Seeing how he developed during his campaign in purple pinstripes was one of the main attractions to the 2024 season.

That might get crossed off the list, however. Rockies fans are holding their breath after a spring training mishap on Saturday in Arizona.

After fouling a ball off the top of his right knee, Nolan Jones is carted off the field with Rockies trainer Keith Dugger. More news on the severity of the injury post-game. — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) March 23, 2024

There’s hope that it’s not serious. Early reports about the severity of the knee injury were positive.

The #Rockies have announced that OF Nolan Jones has a right knee contusion https://t.co/mXV9qlgai4 — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 23, 2024

Fingers crossed. Losing Nolan Jones would put a damper on what already promises to be a challenging season.

