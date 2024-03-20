The Broncos need to quit ignoring the University of Wyoming

It’s always good to get up in Laramie for the University of Wyoming pro day. The facilities are top notch, the players have great camaraderie, and the staff is always friendly and helpful.

Wyoming has talent the Denver Broncos need to stop ignoring. I’m not just talking about quarterback Josh Allen. Recently, quality defenders like linebackers Logan Wilson and Chad Muma, and safety Andrew Wingard have been next door to Denver but ignored by the Broncos. That’s a mistake they need to change, and I saw a few players the Broncos should be considering in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are my thoughts from Wyoming’s pro day.

Broncos Like Gibbs (duh)

The Broncos have had interest in Wyoming ILB Easton Gibbs since at least the East-West Shrine Bowl. I talked about the Broncos having a top-30 visit with the Broncos last week on “Orange and Blue Today” with Andrew Mason. Per source, Gibbs had a three-hour lunch with Broncos GM George Paton.

The interest is there, and for good reason. Gibbs is incorrectly seen as a two-down player by some analysts, but I can assure you he can play on third down. During the week of practice for the Shrine Bowl, Gibbs showed well in coverage. He moves fluidly, and Gibbs is a smart player who stays ahead of the play while reading the eyes of the quarterback. On Tuesday, Gibbs had a one-handed interception to show the kind of concentration he has when passes are headed his way.

Most importantly, Gibbs ran a better 40-yard dash than he did at the NFL Scouting Combine – by his own admission. Gibbs talked on Tuesday about the Combine, and how he wanted to showcase his speed at the pro day. He felt disappointed by what he did at the Combine, officially timed at 4.73 seconds. The times were not released by NFL scouts in attendance, but I hand timed Gibbs at 4.55 seconds. That’s unofficial (of course), but on field I can tell you he looked much faster – plus, he’s got better pad speed.

Gibbs bounced back from a disappointing Combine performance. He told me that he’s going to hang out with a few friends and family in California as he waits for his name to be called in the Draft.

Frank the Tank

Gibbs was one of two Cowboys invited to the Combine with the other being OT Frank Crum. He’s got big-man speed, and Crum is a powerful player who measures in at 6-feet, 8-inches and 313 pounds. It’s fun to watch a man of his size move so well during pro day drills.

He was fun to watch on film as well. In fact, Wyoming’s offensive line was deemed the toughest unit that Texas Longhorn DT T’Vondre Sweat ever played against. Sweat is likely a mid-second round pick, and he’s arguably the best defensive tackle in this class. Now, Crum plays on the outside and Sweat plays in the middle, but that’s high praise for a unit that some overlook.

Crum is a tank, but he’s got moves. He’s very fluid, and Crum is more than just a straight-line speed guy. He bends well, and he uses his punch to keep defenders at bay. Crum didn’t seem to get winded as he was working out, and he certainly looked like he was having fun performing for NFL scouts.

Crum went viral at the Combine because of his hair – and his sub-5.0-second 40-yard dash. He moves well for a big man, and I love his joy for the game. Crum is a three-generational player at Wyoming, and football is in his blood. I’d love to see Denver add him as a develompental player under the guidance of OL coach Zach Strief.

***

Deep Corner Class

The Broncos have interest in day three cornerbacks. I believe Wyoming CB Deron Harrell should be on their watchlist. Harrell transferred from the University of Wisconsin in 2023 as he had one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer. His athletic ability was immediately seen in the weight room to kick off Wyoming’s pro day.

Harrell lifted well for a cornerback, showing good strength and a good rhythm bench pressing 225 pounds. However, it was his vertical leap (38 inches) that really made him jump onto my notebook. Harrell had the best vertical of the day, and you can see the explosiveness he has when he moves and plays on the football field.

Injuries are part of his history with both the Badgers and the Cowboys, so that will have to be considered. However, I love the athleticism and the fighter’s mindset he has on film and during workouts.

Looks like all the #NFL scouts I hung out with yesterday in Ft Collins have made their way to Laramie as well. #Broncos may have more people here than yesterday. @DenverSportsCom 20-plus teams I've seen so far — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) March 19, 2024

A guy like Harrell comes with some risk, but the athleticism and upside are clear. To me, that’s worth taking a flier on as a late-round pick or as a priority free agent after the draft.

