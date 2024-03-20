Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets survive shorthanded Wolves, win has big implications

Mar 19, 2024, 9:29 PM | Updated: 9:38 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets were cruising to a win in the Twin Cities on Tuesday night to finish their road trip but they ran into a hiccup. A giant Minnesota Timberwolves run made it a game and put the pickaxes in peril. But then came the best closing unit in the NBA to finish the job, and give the Nuggets a meaningful 115-112 win.

For a game that was so big, Minnesota was small, without bigs Karl-Anthony Towns who is out for an extended period and Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid, who were both hurt in the Wolves game on Monday. That left the Wolves with forward Kyle Anderson starting at the five, who quickly picked up three fouls in the opening minutes. Nikola Jokic took advantage with a rare assistless half as he focused on scoring and Denver led by 15 at halftime.

But back came the Wolves in the third quarter who kept it up and eventually took a four-point lead in the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards scored 30 in the game and led the comeback with 26 points coming from Jaden McDaniels.

“Well, you know, you always take a division when and to end the road trip,” Michael Malone said. “Not always going to be pretty. And I thought in the first half, we did a nice job third quarter to your point, just came out with no urgency, and they become the aggressor and had us on our heels.”

As is the norm, Jokic checked back in with Michael Porter Jr. and Denver went on a quick 10-0 run and the Nuggets never looked back.

“To our credit in the fourth quarter, I think we went on 18 to six run. Michael Porter Jr. was a huge part of that with the timely shotmaking,” Malone said. “I’d much rather watch film and clean things up after a win.”

Jokic walked his way into 36 points, 16 rebounds and a low two assists. Porter notched 26 points with four rebounds while Jamal Murray had a nice first half and finished with 18 points and 11 assists.

“Nikola is gonna read the game and they were sending bodies at him,” Malone said. “You trust him to make the right plays. I don’t think I’ve seen him with zero assists at half but we were up 15 and that’s what the defense was giving us.”

While the game might not mean a lot for what a possible playoff matchup would look like given the star power missing for Minny, it did have a role in where that series would be played. Minny won the first matchup against Denver this season and the Nuggets have now taken the second. There are two more games coming between these teams in the short future. Denver needs to win both of those to secure the standings tiebreaker, which may be needed to finish above Minny. The Nuggets win pushed them into a virtual tie with the Thunder for first in the west, though OKC owns that tiebreaker. Denver is now a full game up on the Wolves.

The Nuggets are back home Thursday, hosting the New York Knicks.

Nuggets

...

Rachel Vigil

Positive signs after a loss

Zach Bye reacts to the storybook ending of the game versus the Dallas Mavericks, and explains how Nuggets fans have elements to be encouraged about in this loss.

10 hours ago

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves...

Jake Shapiro

The Nuggets path to winning the 1 seed is clear, here’s how it looks

It's a bit tougher this season but on Thursday the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets once again woke up holding the West's top spot

5 days ago

Aaron Gordon...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets beat the Heat again, Michael Porter Jr. continues hot play

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat, handing their former NBA Finals foe yet another loss—Michael Porter Jr. played well

6 days ago

Nikola Jokic and LeBron James...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic still pacing MVP race, would join elite list with a win

The list Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic can join in the next two months is an even more hallowed hall than the one of fame

11 days ago

Aaron Gordon...

Jake Shapiro

Celtics take that L on the way out as Nuggets bash NBA’s best

The Nuggets have won everything in the NBA yet they've won nothing—the crux of a repeat bid midway through a season as they faced the Celtics

12 days ago

Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets pick shot at No. 1 seed over White House visit

The Nuggets will not be visiting the White House to celebrate their championship, the team has prioritized a late-season game over the honor

12 days ago

Nuggets survive shorthanded Wolves, win has big implications