Jimmy Garoppolo will not be the next quarterback for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos will not have QB Jimmy Garoppolo under center next year.

The former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is headed to the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’s the latest veteran off the board that won’t be wearing orange and blue this year.

Rams are signing former Raiders and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per source.. NFL suspended Garoppolo two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

Garoppolo joins guys like Sam Howell, Mason Rudolph, Sam Darnold, Jacoby Brissett, Drew Lock, Kirk Cousins and a slew of others who were vaguely linked to the Broncos but went to new homes instead.

Right now head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton have only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as quarterbacks on the roster. The Broncos pick at No. 12 in next month’s NFL Draft, and many think by being so quiet in free agency it’s the clearest sign yet they’ll take a rookie QB in Round 1.

Of course, if they have their eye on one specific guy they might have to move up to get him. Atlanta landed Cousins in free agency and could be open to a trade at No. 8. Same with the Chicago Bears at No. 9, considering they pick first overall and will almost assuredly select QB Caleb Williams out of USC.

Garoppolo going to the Rams is probably a good thing, but also adds pressure on Payton and Paton to get the quarterback they want in the first-round. Guys like Ryan Tannehill and Zach Wilson could still be had, but those two names likely wouldn’t excite Broncos Country.

For the latest Broncos free agency news, tune into 104.3 The Fan!

To listen live, click here.