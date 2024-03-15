Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Jimmy Garoppolo will not be the next quarterback for the Broncos

Mar 15, 2024, 4:22 PM | Updated: 6:33 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will not have QB Jimmy Garoppolo under center next year.

The former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is headed to the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’s the latest veteran off the board that won’t be wearing orange and blue this year.

Garoppolo joins guys like Sam Howell, Mason Rudolph, Sam Darnold, Jacoby Brissett, Drew Lock, Kirk Cousins and a slew of others who were vaguely linked to the Broncos but went to new homes instead.

Right now head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton have only Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as quarterbacks on the roster. The Broncos pick at No. 12 in next month’s NFL Draft, and many think by being so quiet in free agency it’s the clearest sign yet they’ll take a rookie QB in Round 1.

Of course, if they have their eye on one specific guy they might have to move up to get him. Atlanta landed Cousins in free agency and could be open to a trade at No. 8. Same with the Chicago Bears at No. 9, considering they pick first overall and will almost assuredly select QB Caleb Williams out of USC.

Garoppolo going to the Rams is probably a good thing, but also adds pressure on Payton and Paton to get the quarterback they want in the first-round. Guys like Ryan Tannehill and Zach Wilson could still be had, but those two names likely wouldn’t excite Broncos Country.

For the latest Broncos free agency news, tune into 104.3 The Fan!

To listen live, click here.

Broncos

Cody Barton...

Andrew Mason

Broncos add a linebacker to replace Josey Jewell

Cody Barton agreed to terms on a 1-year contract with the Broncos on Friday stabilizing the ILB corps.

3 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson still thinks he can play into his 40s

The first press conference for Russell Wilson as a Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback lacked the fanfare of his introduction at Centura Health Training Center. For one thing, he was not the only attraction. That March 2022 press conference, flooded with pomp and circumstance and exclamations, was for him and him alone. In Pittsburgh on Friday, the […]

6 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson is officially QB1 in Pittsburgh as Kenny Pickett is out

There will be no competition for former Broncos QB Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers dealt Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia.

9 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson signs with Steelers, might have new catchphrase

"What's up Steelers Nation, just signed baby. Fired up to wear the black and gold," Russell Wilson said before briefly pausing. "Here we go."

11 hours ago

Jonathan Harris...

Andrew Mason

Non-tendered Broncos DL Jonathan Harris finds a new destination

Jonathan Harris wasn't given a restricted free-agent tender by the Broncos, so he opted to move on, agreeing to terms with Miami.

24 hours ago

Sam Howell...

Cecil Lammey

Sam Howell is no longer an option, so what do the Broncos do now at quarterback?

On Thursday, the Washington Commanders traded QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks. Why didn’t the Broncos pay the price? How interested were they in Howell? What do they do now at quarterback? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Jimmy Garoppolo will not be the next quarterback for the Broncos