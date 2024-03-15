Russell Wilson signs with Steelers, might have new catchphrase

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson signed his new contract on Friday morning, starting the next chapter of his career.

The Broncos cut Wilson earlier this week and will take on a $53 million dead salary cap hit in 2024, then an additional $32 million in 2025. It’s the largest dead cap number in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh will pay Wilson just $1.2 million this year, while the Broncos will pay him roughly the other $38 million he’s due. The Steelers come to Denver, so there’s a real chance Wilson plays at Empower Field at Mile High against the Broncos while collecting the bulk of his game-check from the organization.

The whole thing is strange, just like Wilson’s infamous “let’s ride” he did during his first season in Denver. The catchphrase wasn’t a thing in 2023 after a brutal 5-12 record in 2022, and was mocked relentlessly by fans and even players around the league.

But when Wilson signed with the Steelers on Friday, a new catchphrase may have been born. Take a look and listen for yourself.

“What’s up Steelers Nation, just signed baby. Fired up to wear the black and gold,” Wilson said before briefly pausing. “Here we go.”

Is “here we go” Wilson’s new catchphrase? If you watch that video a few times, it sort of appears that way. If he starts ending every press conference with “here we go” then it officially is.

“Let’s ride,” would’ve worked in Denver if Wilson had won games. But he didn’t. He went just 11-19 in his two seasons in a Broncos uniform and the trade will go down as one of the biggest busts in franchise history.

Now, Russell Wilson will try to save his career with the Steelers. But first, he’s got to win the starting QB job and be out there Week 1.

Here we go.