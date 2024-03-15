Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson signs with Steelers, might have new catchphrase

Mar 15, 2024, 10:51 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson signed his new contract on Friday morning, starting the next chapter of his career.

The Broncos cut Wilson earlier this week and will take on a $53 million dead salary cap hit in 2024, then an additional $32 million in 2025. It’s the largest dead cap number in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh will pay Wilson just $1.2 million this year, while the Broncos will pay him roughly the other $38 million he’s due. The Steelers come to Denver, so there’s a real chance Wilson plays at Empower Field at Mile High against the Broncos while collecting the bulk of his game-check from the organization.

The whole thing is strange, just like Wilson’s infamous “let’s ride” he did during his first season in Denver. The catchphrase wasn’t a thing in 2023 after a brutal 5-12 record in 2022, and was mocked relentlessly by fans and even players around the league.

But when Wilson signed with the Steelers on Friday, a new catchphrase may have been born. Take a look and listen for yourself.

“What’s up Steelers Nation, just signed baby. Fired up to wear the black and gold,” Wilson said before briefly pausing. “Here we go.”

Is “here we go” Wilson’s new catchphrase? If you watch that video a few times, it sort of appears that way. If he starts ending every press conference with “here we go” then it officially is.

“Let’s ride,” would’ve worked in Denver if Wilson had won games. But he didn’t. He went just 11-19 in his two seasons in a Broncos uniform and the trade will go down as one of the biggest busts in franchise history.

Now, Russell Wilson will try to save his career with the Steelers. But first, he’s got to win the starting QB job and be out there Week 1.

Here we go.

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson is officially QB1 in Pittsburgh as Kenny Pickett is out

There will be no competition for former Broncos QB Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers dealt Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia.

1 hour ago

Jonathan Harris...

Andrew Mason

Non-tendered Broncos DL Jonathan Harris finds a new destination

Jonathan Harris wasn't given a restricted free-agent tender by the Broncos, so he opted to move on, agreeing to terms with Miami.

16 hours ago

Sam Howell...

Cecil Lammey

Sam Howell is no longer an option, so what do the Broncos do now at quarterback?

On Thursday, the Washington Commanders traded QB Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks. Why didn’t the Broncos pay the price? How interested were they in Howell? What do they do now at quarterback? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

22 hours ago

Brandon Jones...

Will Petersen

The jersey number for Broncos safety Brandon Jones is interesting

The Broncos will have a safety wearing No. 22 and it won't be Kareem Jackson, but rather Brandon Jones, who announced it on social media

22 hours ago

Sam Howell...

Andrew Mason

Cross Sam Howell off the list of Broncos possible quarterbacks

Sam Howell is no longer a potential Broncos QB option, as he's headed to Seattle in a draft-pick swap.

24 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Jerry Jeudy sounds excited to be in Cleveland — and perhaps out of Denver

"I feel like I'm wanted here," Jerry Jeudy said after being traded from Denver to the Cleveland Browns this week.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson signs with Steelers, might have new catchphrase