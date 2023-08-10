How Jonathan Harris stayed the course to make it to the Broncos’ first team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sometimes, the “unofficial” depth chart released before the preseason opener doesn’t exactly reflect the reality of practices. But on occasion, it does. And for Jonathan Harris, it clearly demonstrates where he stands through two weeks of training camp: as a first teamer.

“He is steady,” Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “He is really steady and mature, and that’s what you want from your defensive linemen. You want guys who are going to be stout in the running game and have some pass-rush ability to push the pocket but he is steady.”

And signs exist that Joseph can trust Harris in big moments. Harris made one of the most notable plays of camp to date during the move-the-ball, two-minute period last Friday — deflecting a Russell Wilson pass into the hands of edge rusher Randy Gregory.

“I didn’t have much of a rush myself, so, I just faced up the quarterback and looked to get my hands up,” Harris said.

It’s an old Bill Kollar trick. The longtime defensive-line coach — who worked with the Broncos full time from 2015 through 2021 — taught his players to get their hands up to try and deflect the pass when they couldn’t get home in the pass rush.

“I learned a ton. Bill was a guy who had done it for a long time,” Harris said. “He has a lot of wisdom. And also from the vets that I’ve had every single year, I’ve learned a lot from the guys that I’ve played with.”

It’s a reminder of how long Harris has been with the Broncos. In some form or fashion, Harris has been on the roster since 2019. He is one of just 10 players remaining from that campaign — and the last defensive lineman standing from those days.

“It’s crazy to think about — over four years that I’ve been here. But it’s a blessing,” he said. “I’ve been truly blessed to have a front office and coaches who believed in me, who gave me the opportunities. Although I’ve been practice squad elevated, just making the most of all those opportunities.”

Harris spent the 2020 season on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Broncos waived him at the roster deadline in 2021 and 2022, adding him to their practice squad the next day each time. That assurance eased the sting of being waived. Further, with practice-squad activations arriving in the wake of the COVID-19-impacted 2020, he knew he’d get on the field, and he did — twice in each of the 2021 and 2022 seasons before the Broncos promoted him to the 53-player roster.

“Last year, they told me that I would play some games — and I did, I was dressing in those earlier games,” Harris said. “But that’s been my role most of the time, just waiting for my opportunity. And was blessed to have those throughout my career.”

In the wake of his second activation last November, Harris rejoined the primary roster. He played in six of the team’s final eight games last season, earning the first four starting assignments of his career.

But that didn’t guarantee anything. And although the return of defensive-line coach Marcus Dixon helped the cause of the returning players in the position group, Harris once again found himself in the position of impressing new bosses.

But this year, it stuck. The free-agent departure of De’Shawn Williams created a window. Fueled by his experience, Harris stormed through it. And now he has the chance for which he’s longed: to become a full-time starter.

“I’ve been here for a while, and we haven’t had much success winning. So, that’s a main goal of mine,” Harris said. “But I want to show that I can contribute to the success of this defense, and that starts now.”

And by being consistent, he’ll continue earning his coaches’ respect — and reliance.

“He’s the same guy every single day. He’s really smart. He rarely loses his gap. He’s rarely on a mistake tape,” Joseph said. “So, he’s a guy I love because you can trust him.”

