The first look at the new Avs
Mar 12, 2024, 1:51 PM
Mike Evans discusses the moves the Avalanche made at the trade deadline, and whether or not fans should be hopeful for the return of Gabriel Landeskog before the end of the season.
"I'm really, really rooting for him to get it done this year," Nazem Kadri said about Nathan MacKinnon trying to win the Hart Trophy
3 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche are heating up, winners of three straight on the back of MVP candidate Nathan MacKinnon
1 day ago
Logan O'Connor will undergo hip surgery and miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs; he was having the best season of his career
2 days ago
Kevin Demoff's first priority in his new role as boss at Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is to get the Avalanche and Nuggets back on TV
5 days ago
With the NHL trade deadline looming on Friday afternoon, Avalanche president Joe Sakic and GM Chris MacFarland are still dealing
5 days ago
Kroenke Sports and Entertainment named Rams president Kevin Demoff the president of team and media operations for KSE as a whole
5 days ago