AVALANCHE

The first look at the new Avs

Mar 12, 2024, 1:51 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans discusses the moves the Avalanche made at the trade deadline, and whether or not fans should be hopeful for the return of Gabriel Landeskog before the end of the season.

