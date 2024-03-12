Close
BRONCOS

The No. 3 of Russell Wilson appears to be back in circulation

Mar 12, 2024, 2:04 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Russell Wilson is still technically a Denver Bronco. The release of the quarterback won’t happen until after the start of the new league year on Wednesday, at which point he will be released with an expected post-June 1 designation, leaving him to officially sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But No. 3 may already be handed off.

The Broncos posted a picture of kicker Wil Lutz signing his new contract on Tuesday, with the animation of Lutz’s signature in the top left quadrant. This wouldn’t mean anything except for the fact that Lutz signed with the number 3.

Now, Lutz wore jersey No. 3 in seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints. So, there may be a force of habit involved for him. He changed to jersey number 16 last year with the Broncos as Russell Wilson remained clad in No. 3.

However, it would behoove the Broncos to re-issue the No. 3 of Russell Wilson sooner rather than later. For a franchise that wants to turn the page on a bold move that didn’t pan out, this would make sense — especially to give it to one of its most reliable players.

Lutz certainly qualifies as such. He had the highest single-season field-goal success rate for a Broncos kicker since Connor Barth in 2014 and earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors for his work in November.

Just one Broncos player has worn the team’s No. 3 jersey for more than three seasons: Rich Karlis, who donned it for his seven years as the Broncos’ famed barefooted kicker from 1982-88.

