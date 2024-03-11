Nathan MacKinnon gets NHL’s top weekly honor again

The Colorado Avalanche are heating up, winners of three straight on the back of MVP candidate Nathan MacKinnon.

The star of the Colorado Avalanche who has twice finished runner-up for the Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL’s MVP) is once again the oddsmaker’s favorite for the honor after a huge week that earned him then NHL’s First Star. But the Hart isn’t the only trophy MacKinnon could capture the Art Ross Trophy as well. MacKinnon moved into the lead for that honor as well, which is given to the league’s top scorer.

Over the past week, MacKinnon led the Avs to three wins while scoring three goals and tallying seven assists. MacKinnon had two four-point games this past week, one against Chicago and another a game later against Detroit.

MacKinnon became the fourth player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to record three or more 40-goal campaigns, joining franchise legends Michel Goulet (7), Joe Sakic (5) and Peter Stastny (5).

MacKinnon finished the week with a pair of assists in a 2-1 overtime win over Minnesota.

MacKinnon’s home point streak is now up to 32 games, which is tied for the third-longest in NHL history with Guy Lafleur’s in the 1970s. Wayne Gretzky is the only player with a longer streak, owning the top two home-point streaks.

MacKinnon’s 40 goals and 71 assists put him four points ahead of Nikita Kucherov at 107 points for tops in the league. Home or away, MacKinnon has scored in 12 straight games.

Boston’s Pavel Zacha and Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko earned the NHL’s second and third star of the week.

Meanwhile, MacKinnon’s biggest competitors for MVP are recent winners, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

The Avalanche set out on a four-game West coast road trip beginning on Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames

