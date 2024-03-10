Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Colorado Avalanche deliver bad news on Logan O’Connor

Mar 10, 2024, 5:23 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor is done for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs, head coach Jared Bednar announced on Sunday.

He’ll need hip surgery that will keep him out until at least the start of next year.

It’s a blow to the Avs, as O’Connor was having the best season of his pro career. In 57 games, O’Connor had 13 goals and 12 assists, good for 25 points. His previous high in points was in 2022-23, when he had 26. With good health, O’Connor would’ve easily passed that.

He played on a line primarily with Ross Colton and Miles Wood, and it was a very solid third-line for Colorado. Now, Bednar will have to adjust.

Luckily for the Avalanche, they acquired four news players before the NHL trade deadline, including a couple of depth forwards.

It’s “next man up” time for the team, and they’ll try to win their second Stanley Cup in three years without Logan O’Connor.

Avalanche

Nuggets TV...

Jake Shapiro

There might be new hope for Nuggets and Avs games to get back on TV

Kevin Demoff's first priority in his new role as boss at Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is to get the Avalanche and Nuggets back on TV

3 days ago

Yakov Trenin Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Avalanche make two more trades, add depth for Stanley Cup run

With the NHL trade deadline looming on Friday afternoon, Avalanche president Joe Sakic and GM Chris MacFarland are still dealing

3 days ago

Stan Kroenke walks with son, Josh, and team president Kevin Demoff...

Jake Shapiro

Avs and Nuggets just got a new boss who knows football and lives in L.A.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment named Rams president Kevin Demoff the president of team and media operations for KSE as a whole

3 days ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Cale Makar does something Avs haven’t seen in nearly 25 years

Cale Makar had a hat trick against Detroit, the first of his career, and was the first Avs defenseman to do it since Sandis Ozolinsh in 1999

4 days ago

Ryan Johansen, Casey Mittelstadt...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche opt for long-term solution for second-line center

One of the Avalanche's biggest issues has long been who centers the second line, Chris MacFarland believes he found the solution

4 days ago

Casey Mittelstadt Avalanche trade...

Will Petersen

Avalanche make two big trades, finally get a second-line center

The Avalanche made a trade that saw defenseman Bowen Byram go to Buffalo in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt, the Sabres leading scorer

4 days ago

Colorado Avalanche deliver bad news on Logan O’Connor