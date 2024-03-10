Colorado Avalanche deliver bad news on Logan O’Connor

Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor is done for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs, head coach Jared Bednar announced on Sunday.

He’ll need hip surgery that will keep him out until at least the start of next year.

Per head coach Jared Bednar, forward Logan O’Connor will have season-ending hip surgery. — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 10, 2024

It’s a blow to the Avs, as O’Connor was having the best season of his pro career. In 57 games, O’Connor had 13 goals and 12 assists, good for 25 points. His previous high in points was in 2022-23, when he had 26. With good health, O’Connor would’ve easily passed that.

He played on a line primarily with Ross Colton and Miles Wood, and it was a very solid third-line for Colorado. Now, Bednar will have to adjust.

Luckily for the Avalanche, they acquired four news players before the NHL trade deadline, including a couple of depth forwards.

It’s “next man up” time for the team, and they’ll try to win their second Stanley Cup in three years without Logan O’Connor.