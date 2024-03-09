Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

If Mac Jones is available, could he fit Sean Payton?

Mar 8, 2024, 5:10 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Mac Jones made an impression on Sean Payton.

While Payton was still coaching the New Orleans Saints, he praised the then-Patriots rookie, who was in the midst of a standout campaign than ended with the Patriots making their only post-Tom Brady playoff appearance to date.

“I loved him coming out,” Payton said, as relayed by NFL on Fox’s Jay Glazer during an edition of Fox NFL Sunday early in the 2021 season.

“But as I saw him on film this week he makes really fast decisions, he’s hard for us to sack as a young quarterback, but it’s also gonna be hard for us to bait him into rookie mistakes.”

Fast decisions. That’s a key. In other words, being a quick processor. That’s the hardest trait to evaluate in a quarterback. It’s one Sean Payton demands of his papers. And it’s one Mac Jones might have.

Which is why the news that the Patriots could be open to trading Mac Jones has some relevance. Because while his performance hasn’t been great the last two seasons, he does have a skill set for the rhythm-and-timing aspects of Payton’s offense.

THE DATA ON MAC JONES SINCE 2021 HASN’T BEEN KIND

Whoever adds Mac Jones has a restoration task on their hands. Because simply put, Jones kept awful company during a 2023 season that was the worst of his career.

Among 32 quarterbacks with at least 300 total plays — pass attempts, rushing attempts and times sacked added together — Jones was 30th in expected points added per play, logging a minus-0.082 EPA/play figure.

His success rate of 44.5 percent wasn’t great either, but had a substantially better ranking — 23rd of 30. The slight discrepancy between the two shows that he is a bit better at keeping an offense on schedule than at making dynamic plays downfield.

And with a completion percentage over expected of minus-2.9 percent, Jones ranked 29th of those 32 quarterbacks.

But in 2021 — the year Mac Jones operated with Josh McDaniels as his play-caller in New England — his EPA/play of 0.123 was a respectable 14th of 31 quarterbacks with at least 300 plays. His success rate of 50.5 percent was 8th.

When McDaniels left for Las Vegas, so did Jones’ success. His EPA/play plummeted to -0.031 in 2022, good for 26th of 32 quarterbacks with at least 300 plays. His success rate of 41.3 percent was 29th. That was lousy, yes — but it was one spot ahead of Russell Wilson that season.

The viability of Mac Jones may well be tied to the right offense and play-caller. And it’s why Sean Payton and Jones might be a fascinating match, even if it likely won’t move the needle nationally.

Broncos

Chris Manhertz Broncos tight end...

Will Petersen

Broncos save another couple million dollars by cutting a tight end

The Broncos released tight end Chris Manhertz on Friday afternoon, creating a little more than $2 million in salary cap room

5 hours ago

Quinn Bailey Broncos offensive line...

Will Petersen

Broncos bring back one of their own on the offensive line

According to Mike Klis, Quinn Bailey actually re-signed a couple of days ago; he's versatile on the Broncos offensive line

5 hours ago

Tim Patrick...

Andrew Mason

Broncos bringing back Tim Patrick makes sense for all parties

Tim Patrick missed the entire Russell Wilson era, but will be back with the Broncos on a re-worked one-year deal.

9 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson visits with Giants, Steelers

Let's ride ... along with Russell Wilson as he begins visiting with other teams, first to the Giants and Steelers.

12 hours ago

Denver Broncos Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Sources: Russell Wilson is being advised to sign with Raiders

This combination could be perfect, as the Raiders get an upgrade at QB, and Russell Wilson gets a team that will let him play his style

16 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos rebuilding...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos are finally rebuilding, and it’s about time

The Broncos may not say the word, but they are rebuilding, and this commitment is painful — but long overdue.

1 day ago

If Mac Jones is available, could he fit Sean Payton?