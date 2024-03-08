Close
BRONCOS

Broncos bring back one of their own on the offensive line

Mar 8, 2024, 3:01 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos offensive line will likely look a little different next year.

But hopefully, not too much different.

A few days after not putting the franchise tag on center Lloyd Cushenberry III, almost guaranteeing he’ll leave in free agency next week, Denver has brought back one of their own.

No, it’s not a starter, but a reliable backup in Quinn Bailey. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan, Bailey actually re-signed a couple of days ago, but we’re just finding out about it now.

As Klis points out, Bailey appeared in all 17 games last season (2023, not 2024) and he’ll make just North of $1 million. It’s good depth for Denver to have, and Bailey is versatile enough to play most positions on the offensive line.

He’s been with the Broncos since 2019 and has appeared in 31 games, with the majority of those obviously coming a season ago.

On a day Denver also agreed to a new deal with wide receiver Tim Patrick, it’s the minor moves we’ll be keeping an eye on. The big names will be leaving, while some of the lesser known guys could be sticking around.

