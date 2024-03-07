Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Cale Makar does something Avs haven’t seen in nearly 25 years

Mar 6, 2024, 10:36 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar seemingly makes history once a month.

After taking over Tyson Barrie for the most points by a defenseman in franchise history in late February, Makar did something on Wednesday night we haven’t seen from an Avs defenseman in nearly 25 years.

Makar registered a hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings, the first of his career, and became the first Colorado defenseman since Sandis Ozolinsh to tally three goals in a game. He did that all the way back on Dec. 6, 1999 against Vancouver.

Makar scored the first, fourth and fifth Avalanche goals of the evening against their old rival. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen both had four-point nights and the Avs cruised to a 7-2 victory.

Here are all three Makar goals.

On a day the Avalanche made two big trades, they still looked as solid as ever as they wait for reinforcements to arrive. GM Chris MacFarland and president Joe Sakic traded for Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres and Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mittelstadt hopefully solves the second-line center problem Colorado has looked to address since Nazem Kadri left after winning the 2022 Stanley Cup. Walker replaces fan-favorite Bowen Byram, who had to leave town in order to acquire Mittelstadt.

But even without the new guys on Wednesday, the stars showed up in a big way. And it was led by Cale Makar, who continues to do something special on a nightly basis.

Avalanche

Ryan Johansen, Casey Mittelstadt...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche opt for long-term solution for second-line center

One of the Avalanche's biggest issues has long been who centers the second line, Chris MacFarland believes he found the solution

6 hours ago

Casey Mittelstadt Avalanche trade...

Will Petersen

Avalanche make two big trades, finally get a second-line center

The Avalanche made a trade that saw defenseman Bowen Byram go to Buffalo in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt, the Sabres leading scorer

13 hours ago

Ivan Ivan...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche sign player with one of the best names in sports history

The Colorado Avalanche have signed one of the greats, adding a Czech 21-year-old forward with an unbelievably good name to the team

1 day ago

Valeri Nichushkin Avalanche...

Will Petersen

A boost the Avalanche needed is here, and it’s not a big trade

The Avalanche are basically a .500 team without Valeri Nichushkin, and a Stanley Cup contender with him; he'll likely be back on Wednesday

2 days ago

Ball Arena...

Jake Shapiro

Study finds Ball Arena has the worst food in the NBA

Ball Arena has been on the biggest stage a few times lately but the food has not raised to the level of the teams that call it home

7 days ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Cale Makar makes Avs history with most points by a defenseman

25-year-old star Cale Makar notched an assist against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, giving him 308 career points, passing Tyson Barrie

8 days ago

Cale Makar does something Avs haven’t seen in nearly 25 years