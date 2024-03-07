Cale Makar does something Avs haven’t seen in nearly 25 years

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar seemingly makes history once a month.

After taking over Tyson Barrie for the most points by a defenseman in franchise history in late February, Makar did something on Wednesday night we haven’t seen from an Avs defenseman in nearly 25 years.

Makar registered a hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings, the first of his career, and became the first Colorado defenseman since Sandis Ozolinsh to tally three goals in a game. He did that all the way back on Dec. 6, 1999 against Vancouver.

Makar scored the first, fourth and fifth Avalanche goals of the evening against their old rival. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen both had four-point nights and the Avs cruised to a 7-2 victory.

Here are all three Makar goals.

ALLLL HAIL 🥬 Cale Makar (@Cmakar8) picks up his first career hat trick! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/mDCjNCIvlU — NHL (@NHL) March 7, 2024

On a day the Avalanche made two big trades, they still looked as solid as ever as they wait for reinforcements to arrive. GM Chris MacFarland and president Joe Sakic traded for Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres and Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mittelstadt hopefully solves the second-line center problem Colorado has looked to address since Nazem Kadri left after winning the 2022 Stanley Cup. Walker replaces fan-favorite Bowen Byram, who had to leave town in order to acquire Mittelstadt.

But even without the new guys on Wednesday, the stars showed up in a big way. And it was led by Cale Makar, who continues to do something special on a nightly basis.