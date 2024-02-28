Cale Makar makes Avs history with most points by a defenseman

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar sits on top.

The 25-year-old superstar notched an assist against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, giving him 308 career points. That’s the most ever by a defenseman in Avalanche franchise history. And he passed some big names, including the previous leader Tyson Barrie who had 307 points in a Colorado sweater .

John-Michael Liles (275 points), Adam Foote (259 points) and Sandis Ozolinsh (253 points) round out the new top-5.

Makar picked up the secondary helper on Nathan MacKinnon’s 35th goal of the season. The tally came in the second period to make the game 4-1, and Artturi Lehkonen had the other assist.

It’s yet another accolade for Cale Makar, who’s already won a Calder Trophy, Norris Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy and Stanley Cup in his young career.

Now the chase is on to see how many points he’ll finish with when it’s all said and done. You can bet he’ll at least double-up Barrie and then some.