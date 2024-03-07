Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets in rare position with NBA-leading Celtics coming to Denver

Mar 6, 2024, 5:32 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

On Tuesday night the Denver Nuggets lost just their second game to a Western Conference when the team’s entire starting five is healthy since trading for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the summer of 2022. Grayson Allen’s hot shooting night pushed the Phoenix Suns past the Nuggets in overtime, ending Denver’s six-game winning streak. While the Nuggets erased a 22-point deficit to send their game into an extra period, across the country the Boston Celtics blew their 22-point fourth-quarter lead to end an 11-game win streak.

It’s on the heels of losses that the team with the NBA’s best record in Boston and the league’s reigning champions in Denver meet. What many believe is an NBA Finals preview, the two teams with the best odds of winning the title this year according to bookmakers meet for a second time this season in the Mile High City on Thursday night. The Nuggets topped the Celtics 102-100 in Boston in January, handing the East’s leaders their first home loss of the year at that point. Jamal Murray scored 35 points and Nikola Jokic added 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Despite Denver (42-20) actually winning the last two games against Boston, including one in Colorado last season, the Celtics (48-13) are actually favored to win Thursday night’s game. The Nuggets are home underdogs, at 1.5 points, for the first time in two seasons with Murray and Jokic healthy.

The Nuggets rarely have lost at home since putting KCP and Aaron Gordon around Murray, Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets are 68-14 at home over the past two seasons including the playoffs. But the Celtics enter the contest 19-10 on the road this season and winners of 11-of-their-last-12 with not only extra motivation from Tuesday’s loss but also from earlier this year against Denver. The teams only meet twice a season, and Boston had won six-straight against the Nuggets going into New Year’s Day last season.

Aside from the Finals preview angle, it’s also the lone meeting in Denver between two MVP candidates. Jokic is the frontrunner to win the award for a third time but Boston’s Jayson Tatum has climbed into the conversation around fifth, though some have already picked him to win the award. Tatum’s star-studded cast with a Colorado cameo of Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White outscore opponents by 14.6 points per 100 possessions when on the floor together this season. Denver’s starting five has played over 300 more possessions together this year but are only outscoring their opponents by 13.9 points per 100 possessions. The only teams with five-man lineups that rank even near Denver and Boston’s best units in playing time and success are Milwaukee, Minnesota and the Clippers.

Brown is questionable for Thursday’s game with a sacroiliac strain. The Nuggets are fully healthy.

If these teams don’t meet in the NBA Finals, the next time they’ll see each other is in the Middle East.

Nuggets

Jamal Murray, Tatum...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets headed overseas for premier preseason contest

In what could be an NBA Finals preview the Nuggets play the Celtics on Thursday—it's a matchup we're now guaranteed to get later this year

5 hours ago

Nikola Jokic and Brad Beal...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets fall behind big, comeback bid falls short against Suns

The Nuggets had their worst quarter of the season on Tuesday, getting blasted 37-18 in the 2nd against the Suns, leading to a loss

19 hours ago

...

Rachel Vigil

MPJ is playing his best basketball

Zach Bye reacts to the massive surge from this Nuggets team since the All-Star break and explains how Michael Porter Jr. may be playing the best basketball of his career so far.

1 day ago

Stephen A. Smith...

Jake Shapiro

Stephen A. doubles down on Denver diss, has shocking MVP pick

Stephen A. Smith was not willing to apologize for his public dislike of Denver, as he talked out of both sides of his mouth while on The Fan

2 days ago

Stephen A. Smith...

Jake Shapiro

Stephen A. Smith does not want to return to Denver for NBA Finals

The NBA seems to be shaping up for an NBA Finals matchup of Denver and Boston, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith doesn't like it

3 days ago

LeBron James 40,000 points...

Jake Shapiro

LeBron James makes NBA history against the Denver Nuggets

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to eclipse 40,000 points in Saturday's Los Angeles Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets

4 days ago

Nuggets in rare position with NBA-leading Celtics coming to Denver