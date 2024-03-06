Close
NUGGETS

MPJ is playing his best basketball

Mar 5, 2024, 5:28 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Zach Bye reacts to the massive surge from this Nuggets team since the All-Star break, and explains how Michael Porter Jr. may be playing the best basketball of his career so far.

