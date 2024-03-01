Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL DRAFT 2024

Drake Maye has an ‘awesome’ meeting with Broncos, Sean Payton

Mar 1, 2024, 1:00 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The positivity of Drake Maye is contagious.

The North Carolina quarterback and projected early-first-round pick was quick with a smile when he met media Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. On multiple occasions, he said he congratulated new head coaches on their jobs — specifically Atlanta’s Raheem Morris and Las Vegas’ Antonio Pierce.

So, it stood to reason that Maye would have some kind words to say about his conversation with the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton.

“Yeah, it was awesome meeting with Coach Payton,” Maye said, subsequently calling the Broncos head coach “one of the great offensive minds.”

But Drake Maye positively gushed about quarterbacks coach Davis Webb.

“Davis Webb — he seemed right off the bat like one of the great quarterback coaches to play for,” Maye said. “It was just fun being in there with those guys, getting that experience.”

And for Maye, there would be one more bonus if he ends top with the Broncos:

“And Javonte Williams is a Carolina guy out there in Denver,” he added.

DRAKE MAYE ON MAKING THE ADJUSTMENT TO THE NFL

Carolina’s offense wasn’t particularly analogous to the NFL, which is part of what makes the film evaluation of Drake Maye difficult.

But there were some elements that could help the young quarterback’s transition, specifically the incorporation of pistol formations into the Tar Heels’ attack.

“I like that. We did some outside-zone stuff, and some RPO stuff and did some play-action off of it,” Maye explained.

“I think the biggest thing about college (is) there’s not many under-center offenses anymore. Being able to do that, adjust to it with the back to the defense and eyeing safeties in the NFL, so I think that translates to the NFL.”

Still, Maye faces a steep learning curve. And that might mean the best play for the 21-year-old passer is to sit and watch for a while as a rookie behind a more experienced bridge quarterback.

If that’s what befalls Maye, he’d have no problem with it.

“I think it’s something that would be an advantage,” Maye said. “There’s always two sides to it. I think it’s going to be a huge help. You see guys where it works out — Jordan Love — and you see instances where going in like C.J. (Stroud) right away can be successful.

“So, whatever they think, I’m ready for both ways, ready to go in there and compete to be the starter — obviously gonna have that mindset either way — but at the same time, I know these guys, they get paid a lot of money to make these decisions.”

Maye can speak from experience of sitting on the bench for a year. He did that in 2021, incubating behind Sam Howell, who started most of the 2023 campaign in Washington — including a Week 2 win over Denver that was arguably Howell’s best performance.

“Oh, it was huge,” Maye said of his year as the understudy. “Learning how to prepare, learning how to create relationships and handle all the media. Sam was in the spotlight, one of the elite guys in college football. So, it was fun to sit behind Sam. He’s become one of my best friends.”

That says a lot for Maye, whose raw tools are obvious, but could be better honed with some time spent watching from the sideline.

NFL Draft 2024

Luke McCaffrey...

Will Petersen

Luke McCaffrey says it’d be “dream come true” to play for Broncos

"I grew up kind of in that locker room with my dad playing and then doing broadcasting," Luke McCaffrey said at the NFL Combine

3 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Jake Shapiro

Bo Nix says Broncos are on track, thinks Sean Payton is special

Earlier this week Sean Payton laid out exactly what he's looking for in a qb and it just so happens that Bo Nix meets all the specifications

4 hours ago

Could Michael Penix Jr. be a Broncos quarterback...

Andrew Mason

Broncos make it ‘tough’ on Michael Penix Jr. in Combine meeting

The Broncos put Michael Penix Jr. through the ringer in their meeting, showing him some of his bad plays from his college career.

8 hours ago

Terrion Arnold...

Andrew Mason

Broncos interview potential top corner in class at NFL Combine

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold met with 25 teams on a formal basis at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis -- including the Denver Broncos.

22 hours ago

Fabien Lovett...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have formal interview with stellar run stuffer Fabien Lovett

The Broncos began the NFL Combine week by turning their attention to the defensive line, including a dominant run stuffer.

2 days ago

J.J. McCarthy Broncos mock draft...

Will Petersen

Mel Kiper Jr. shifts in new mock draft, has Broncos taking a QB

Kiper is now on the J.J. McCarthy to the Broncos train, a popular mock draft selection from various national sites across the Internet

2 days ago

Drake Maye has an ‘awesome’ meeting with Broncos, Sean Payton