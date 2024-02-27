Russell Wilson drops hype video during important day at combine

The entire NFL world is gathered in Indianapolis for the league’s Scouting Combine this week. While football teams from around the union were addressing the media about their plans for the week and the larger offseason, the current quarterback of the Denver Broncos was busy reminding people that he was in great shape. A shouting sign from Russell Wilson for NFL teams with QB needs to look at him, rather than the rookies in Indy.

When Sean Payton took over the Broncos, he made it clear that he wanted the players to stop posting on social media. Wilson won’t be playing for Payton much longer, with the veteran quarterback expected to be cut in the next week or so. That means Wilson can get back to his true self by posting away online. And this time, like his other viral video with Brandon Marshall, seems to be as much of a showcasing himself for his future team as it is anything else.

Married to this Game. pic.twitter.com/uryCUH5CtE — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 27, 2024

Wilson is seen working out to Grinding All My Life by the late Nipsey Hussle. He was working out and throwing to former Broncos wideout and current broadcaster Marshall. So it would be a pretty safe assumption that the two linked up a few days ago for the workout and the viral interview where Wilson detailed he wanted to win two Super Bowls in the next five seasons and would like to remain a Broncos player.

The Broncos are expected to cut Wilson before he even plays a snap on his massive five-year quarter-billion-dollar extension. The team will take on a cap hit of over $80 million to not see Wilson play again for the orange and blue. In two years in Denver, the team struggled with Wilson under center. The first year was an utter disaster with an in-season coach firing, and year two got better, but still, we didn’t see the All-Star Wilson once was.

Wilson will play again in the NFL, especially since he’s a big-name player and is still somewhat reliable. Couple those attributes with the fact that he’ll make the league minimum on his next team because the Broncos are already paying his salary, and it’s almost a bargain to get Russ. And the Russ they’ll get looks to be in great shape.