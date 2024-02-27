Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson drops hype video during important day at combine

Feb 27, 2024, 1:51 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The entire NFL world is gathered in Indianapolis for the league’s Scouting Combine this week. While football teams from around the union were addressing the media about their plans for the week and the larger offseason, the current quarterback of the Denver Broncos was busy reminding people that he was in great shape. A shouting sign from Russell Wilson for NFL teams with QB needs to look at him, rather than the rookies in Indy.

When Sean Payton took over the Broncos, he made it clear that he wanted the players to stop posting on social media. Wilson won’t be playing for Payton much longer, with the veteran quarterback expected to be cut in the next week or so. That means Wilson can get back to his true self by posting away online. And this time, like his other viral video with Brandon Marshall, seems to be as much of a showcasing himself for his future team as it is anything else.

Wilson is seen working out to Grinding All My Life by the late Nipsey Hussle. He was working out and throwing to former Broncos wideout and current broadcaster Marshall. So it would be a pretty safe assumption that the two linked up a few days ago for the workout and the viral interview where Wilson detailed he wanted to win two Super Bowls in the next five seasons and would like to remain a Broncos player.

The Broncos are expected to cut Wilson before he even plays a snap on his massive five-year quarter-billion-dollar extension. The team will take on a cap hit of over $80 million to not see Wilson play again for the orange and blue. In two years in Denver, the team struggled with Wilson under center. The first year was an utter disaster with an in-season coach firing, and year two got better, but still, we didn’t see the All-Star Wilson once was.

Wilson will play again in the NFL, especially since he’s a big-name player and is still somewhat reliable. Couple those attributes with the fact that he’ll make the league minimum on his next team because the Broncos are already paying his salary, and it’s almost a bargain to get Russ. And the Russ they’ll get looks to be in great shape.

Broncos

Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

Finding the right quarterback is personal for Sean Payton

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the Broncos head coach shared his thoughts on the team's search for the type of quarterback he wants

3 hours ago

Drew Lock Drake Maye...

Will Petersen

Schlereth: I’d rather Broncos sign Drew Lock than draft Drake Maye

"I wouldn't move anywhere close to drafting that guy," Mark Schlereth said about drafting former UNC quarterback Drake Maye

4 hours ago

J.J. McCarthy...

Andrew Mason

George Paton, Broncos set to meet with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy is one of the quarterbacks in the Broncos' sights, and George Paton confirmed that they will meet with him at the NFL Combine.

5 hours ago

George Paton and Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

George Paton maintains Broncos didn’t do Russell Wilson wrong

"Everything we did was above board. I appreciate Russ, but we've moved forward," Broncos GM George Paton said about Wilson's podcast claims

6 hours ago

Broncos 2023 draft class...

James Merilatt

George Paton hints at disappointing offseason in Broncos Country

During his annual press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Broncos general manager reiterated the team's conservative plans

6 hours ago

Pat Surtain II...

Jake Shapiro

George Paton makes it sound like Pat Surtain will stay with Broncos

Many keep putting Broncos star Pat Surtain II in mock trades—but the person making the actual trades probably won't be dealing PS2

7 hours ago

Russell Wilson drops hype video during important day at combine