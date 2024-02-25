Close
BRONCOS

Russell Wilson says he wants to stay in Denver, win Super Bowls

Feb 25, 2024, 2:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sat down with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall on his podcast recently.

On the “I am athlete” show, Marshall asked Wilson if he still has that “obsession” for football at age 35. Wilson said he’s “got more fire than ever” and went on to make some other interesting comments about wanting to stay in Denver and win two Super Bowls with the Broncos.

“I hope it’s in Denver,” Wilson said. “I hope I get to finish there, I committed there, I wanted to be there. For me it’s about winning, over the next five years I want to win two. I want to feel the chill of that trophy again.”

But Wilson knows wanting something has to be a two-way street. Head coach Sean Payton says the door is open for Wilson to return, but many around the NFL expect him to be released by Denver and likely soon. It doesn’t look like the fit is one Payton is willing to embrace.

“I love the city and everything else, but you also want to be at a place that wants you too. The thing I want to do man is win, that’s all I care about,” Wilson told Marshall.

The full episode is slated to drop on Sunday night, so Russell Wilson will probably have some other insightful comments. For now, he wants to win championships in Denver.

We’ll see if the Broncos brass feels the same way.

