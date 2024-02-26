Close
MILE HIGH HOCKEY

Nichushkin finally returns

Feb 26, 2024, 3:02 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans reacts to Valeri Nichushkin being cleared to return to practice, as well as the effects that his absence has had on the team.

Mile High Hockey

Rachel Vigil

The missing pieces need to be found for the Avs

Mike Evans reacts to the downward spiral of the Avalanche’s recent performances, and dives in to the missing pieces, like an absent Val Nichushkin, that would put the team back on track.

14 days ago

Rachel Vigil

Is this new veteran the solution for the Colorado Avalanche?

Mike Evans looks forward to the Avs upcoming road trip and explains how their new acquisition of veteran Zach Parise is going to bolster their second line and could increase their chance to win the cup.

21 days ago

Rachel Vigil

MacKinnon has stepped up in more ways than one

Mike Evans praises Nathan MacKinnon for not only his production on the ice but for his ability to be a leader in a championship-worthy culture.

29 days ago

Rachel Vigil

Frustrating inconsistencies

Mike Evans discusses the Avalanche’s frustrating inconsistency and explains why Nathan MacKinnon deserves more recognition as one of the best players in the NHL

1 month ago

Rachel Vigil

The halfway point draws near

Mike Evans invites Mat Smith to the show to break down the performance of the Colorado Avalanche, as the middle of the season draws near.

2 months ago

Rachel Vigil

Nathan MacKinnon does it again

Mike Evans discusses the incredible performance of Nathan McKinnon in scoring two game-winning overtime goals in the Avs’ last two games, and how the team is beginning to find a true rhythm.

2 months ago

