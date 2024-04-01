Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Will the Avalanche have a goalie conflict?

Apr 1, 2024, 3:41 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Mike Evans describes the potential goalie conflict between Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen and discusses the potential return of Gabriel Landeskog.

Avalanche

Joe Sakic Stanley Cup documentary...

Will Petersen

The trailer for the new Joe Sakic documentary looks fascinating

The documentary "Saving Sakic" is about how the Avs found the cash to keep Joe after the Rangers signed him to a huge offer sheet

4 days ago

Justus Annunen...

Will Petersen

Report: Avs giving backup goalie Justus Annunen a new contract

Justus Annunen won't be looking over his shoulder, knowing he's here to stay as the backup the rest of this season and moving forward

6 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Mike Evans

A jaw-dropping win

Mike Evans reacts to the jaw-dropping comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and explains how he believes the Avs are now the best team in the NHL

7 days ago

Wyndham Clark...

Will Petersen

U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark hangs out with Avs and Nuggets

Both teams were glad to share pictures of Wyndham Clark, as he attended the Nuggets game against the Knicks on and then Avs morning skate

10 days ago

Mikko Rantanen Avalanche...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche are right there for a shot at the Presidents’ Trophy

There's something brewing that hardly anyone is talking about, and that's the Avalanche having a shot to earn the most points in the NHL

12 days ago

Stephane Yelle and Chris Simon...

Jake Shapiro

Stanley-Cup-winning Avalanche forward Chris Simon dead at 52

Chris Simon was an original member of the Colorado Avalanche—the NHLPA announced that the 52-year-old has passed away

13 days ago

Will the Avalanche have a goalie conflict?