Will the Avalanche have a goalie conflict?
Apr 1, 2024, 3:41 PM
Mike Evans describes the potential goalie conflict between Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen and discusses the potential return of Gabriel Landeskog.
The documentary "Saving Sakic" is about how the Avs found the cash to keep Joe after the Rangers signed him to a huge offer sheet
4 days ago
Justus Annunen won't be looking over his shoulder, knowing he's here to stay as the backup the rest of this season and moving forward
6 days ago
Mike Evans reacts to the jaw-dropping comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and explains how he believes the Avs are now the best team in the NHL
7 days ago
Both teams were glad to share pictures of Wyndham Clark, as he attended the Nuggets game against the Knicks on and then Avs morning skate
10 days ago
There's something brewing that hardly anyone is talking about, and that's the Avalanche having a shot to earn the most points in the NHL
12 days ago
Chris Simon was an original member of the Colorado Avalanche—the NHLPA announced that the 52-year-old has passed away
13 days ago