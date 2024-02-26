Russell Wilson talking two Super Bowls didn’t add up for ex-champ

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson made some interesting comments to Brandon Marshall on his podcast that dropped Sunday night.

On the “I am athlete” show, Wilson talked about wanting to stay in Denver, but only if they want him back. Additional insight about the injury-clause contract debacle also made headlines.

But it was perhaps this quote that stood out the most, and certainly got people talking.

“For me it’s about winning, over the next five years I want to win two (Super Bowls). I want to feel the chill of that trophy again,” Wilson told Marshall.

Considering Wilson has gone 11-19 in two seasons with the Broncos and will almost assuredly get cut in the coming weeks, the comment raised some eyebrows. On one hand, Wilson’s relentless optimism can be applauded. On another, he probably needs to find a new team before he can even talk about being a starting QB in the NFL, let alone in the playoffs or winning multiple Super Bowls.

The notion didn’t add up for ex-champion Damien Woody, who won two titles with the Patriots and had a long career with the Lions and Jets as well. The former offensive guard now works for ESPN and had some pointed words for Wilson on Monday morning.

"Over the past three seasons, two organizations have basically given up on Russell Wilson. … So before we talk about Super Bowls, let's just try to find some stability in your game first." —@damienwoody on Russell Wilson saying he wants to win two Super Bowls 👀 pic.twitter.com/MFngc9xNlb — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 26, 2024

As you can read above and watch in the clip, Woody doesn’t think Wilson is living in reality. In the span of just a few offseasons the Seahawks were willing to unload Wilson for a massive trade package and now Broncos head coach Sean Payton is seemingly ready to go in a different direction as well.

Woody is making sense. It’s not a good look for a quarterback when they’re about to be on their third team in four years. That usually means the end of the road.

So, rather thank talking championships, Wilson should probably be worried about his next job. And whether any other NFL team is even willing to make him their starting quarterback.