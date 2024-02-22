Close
NUGGETS

Will the Nuggets fight for the #1 seed?

Feb 22, 2024, 1:57 PM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Zach Bye reacts to the Nuggets’ upcoming schedule and explains how the fight for the #1 seed in the West may be more important than we thought.

