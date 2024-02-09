Close
NBA

Will any trades affect the Nuggets?

Feb 9, 2024, 8:21 AM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Zach Bye reacts to the NBA trade deadline, and looks forward to the Nuggets’ matchup with the Lakers and explains why it will hold so much meaning.

Will any trades affect the Nuggets?