Former Colorado captain Lanny McDonald hospitalized after cardiac event

The greatest player who ever played for the Colorado Rockies (NHL) suffered a cardiac event while returning from the NHL’s All-Star festivities in Toronto. Lanny McDonald was sent to the hospital on Sunday after being helped by two nurses at the Calgary Airport, who saw the 70-year-old in distress.

“It’s true that even tough old guys need help sometimes,” McDonald wrote. His post was shared on the social media accounts from to the Calgary Flames alumni association. “We are eternally grateful for their care and action … I owe them my life.”

A message from Lanny through his Instagram ❤️ Our gratitude and love goes out to all of the medical professionals who helped Lanny and continue to provide care for our friend! pic.twitter.com/iHfykUM46W — Flames Alumni (@AlumniFlames) February 5, 2024

McDonald said he’s looking forward to the Super Bowl and plans to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs from his hospital bed.

McDonald is in the Hockey Hall of Fame, scoring 500 goals and adding 506 assists in 1,111 games over 17 NHL seasons for Toronto, Colorado and Calgary. McDonald was named to the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2022, and has been a trustee of the Stanley Cup since last summer. His No. 9 was the first number retired by Calgary.

Before being traded to the Flames, McDonald’s shortest stint of his career was three years spent in Colorado where he captained the 1981 Rockies. He had 141 points in 142 games for the lousy Rockies, who moved from Kansas City and then left Denver to become the New Jersey Devils.

McDonald is one of the few players from the six years of the Rockies existence from 1976 to 1982, who left a mark on Denver—likely thanks to his awesome mustache and being one of the team’s lone quality players.