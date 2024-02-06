Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Former Colorado captain Lanny McDonald hospitalized after cardiac event

Feb 5, 2024, 8:24 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The greatest player who ever played for the Colorado Rockies (NHL) suffered a cardiac event while returning from the NHL’s All-Star festivities in Toronto. Lanny McDonald was sent to the hospital on Sunday after being helped by two nurses at the Calgary Airport, who saw the 70-year-old in distress.

“It’s true that even tough old guys need help sometimes,” McDonald wrote. His post was shared on the social media accounts from to the Calgary Flames alumni association. “We are eternally grateful for their care and action … I owe them my life.”

McDonald said he’s looking forward to the Super Bowl and plans to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs from his hospital bed.

McDonald is in the Hockey Hall of Fame, scoring 500 goals and adding 506 assists in 1,111 games over 17 NHL seasons for Toronto, Colorado and Calgary. McDonald was named to the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2022, and has been a trustee of the Stanley Cup since last summer. His No. 9 was the first number retired by Calgary.

Before being traded to the Flames, McDonald’s shortest stint of his career was three years spent in Colorado where he captained the 1981 Rockies. He had 141 points in 142 games for the lousy Rockies, who moved from Kansas City and then left Denver to become the New Jersey Devils.

McDonald is one of the few players from the six years of the Rockies existence from 1976 to 1982, who left a mark on Denver—likely thanks to his awesome mustache and being one of the team’s lone quality players.

Avalanche

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Is this new veteran the solution for the Colorado Avalanche?

Mike Evans looks forward to the Avs upcoming road trip and explains how their new acquisition of veteran Zach Parise is going to bolster their second line and could increase their chance to win the cup.

7 hours ago

Nathan MacKinnon, Justin Bieber, Sidney Crosby...

Jake Shapiro

Justin Bieber crops Nathan MacKinnon out of Instagram post

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon almost made Justin Bieber's Instagram post at the NHL All Star Game

10 hours ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon scores twice in NHL All-Star game, team loses

"Team MacKinnon" lost to "Team McDavid" 4-3 in a shootout; to add extra pain, the team led by Nathan MacKinnon was up 3-1 in the final minute

2 days ago

Cale Makar Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

MacKinnon, Makar score wins at NHL All-Star Skills competition

Nathan MacKinnon won the One Timers competition, and Cale Makar won the NHL Hardest Shot competition, registering a shot at 102.56 MPH

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Jake Shapiro

Nathan MacKinnon nabs NHL’s top star again for another big month

The Colorado Avalanche have arrived at the break in a good place—atop their division while their star player paces the West in points

5 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche...

Will Petersen

At the All-Star break, Avalanche have clawed to top of their division

Considering the Avalanche were 19-11-2 after a tough loss in Chicago right before Christmas, they've come on strong over the last 40 days

6 days ago

Former Colorado captain Lanny McDonald hospitalized after cardiac event