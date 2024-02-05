Justin Bieber crops Nathan MacKinnon out of Instagram post

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon almost made Justin Bieber’s Instagram, technically his right shoulder even got in the post.

Bieber was one of four celebrity captains at the All-Star Game over the weekend, joined by Tate McRae, Michael Buble and Will Arnett. MacKinnon was the actual captain of his team with McRae being his celebrity. Of course, Nate picked teammates Cale Makar and Alexandar Georgiev for his All-Star unit as well as his hometown hero Sidney Crosby.

Crosby is a legend in Canada and made the post with the pop star from the Great White North.

The funny part is many saw the crop coming because of Bieber’s lean when the photo was taken.

justin leaned into sid like he fully plans to crop mackinnon out of that pic and then frame it pic.twitter.com/Avjdr83zjl — jo 🐧 (@genosbest) February 3, 2024

Given the trade rumors around Crosby and how the Avs could fit, maybe the three will be taking a picture with the Stanley Cup this summer.

Meanwhile, McRae seemed to make great friends with the Avs and Makar.

Kisses, kisses to the next ones who think they can live without me 😘#GoAvsGo | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/F6EZnEGY0d — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 3, 2024

Tate McRae e Cale Makar, reforçando terem escolhido a melhor equipe da edição! 🏒#NHLAllStar × @tatemcrae | Via ESPN pic.twitter.com/VWBmjjydqO — Tate McRae Brasil (@TateMcRaeBR) February 2, 2024

The Avs are back in action in New York on Monday night.