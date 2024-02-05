Close
AVALANCHE

Justin Bieber crops Nathan MacKinnon out of Instagram post

Feb 5, 2024, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon almost made Justin Bieber’s Instagram, technically his right shoulder even got in the post.

Bieber was one of four celebrity captains at the All-Star Game over the weekend, joined by Tate McRae, Michael Buble and Will Arnett. MacKinnon was the actual captain of his team with McRae being his celebrity. Of course, Nate picked teammates Cale Makar and Alexandar Georgiev for his All-Star unit as well as his hometown hero Sidney Crosby.

Crosby is a legend in Canada and made the post with the pop star from the Great White North.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)


The funny part is many saw the crop coming because of Bieber’s lean when the photo was taken.

Given the trade rumors around Crosby and how the Avs could fit, maybe the three will be taking a picture with the Stanley Cup this summer.

Meanwhile, McRae seemed to make great friends with the Avs and Makar.

The Avs are back in action in New York on Monday night.

