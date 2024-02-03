Nathan MacKinnon scores twice in NHL All-Star game, team loses

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon had two goals in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to advance to the championship.

“Team MacKinnon” lost to “Team McDavid” 4-3 in a shootout, dropping the first semifinal of the day. To add a little extra pain, MacKinnon’s team was up 3-1 in the final minute, but gave up two goals with the opposing goalie pulled to force the shootout. The last one by McDavid came with just five seconds left.

But it’s an exhibition, so if you’re going to have a collapse, this was the time to do it. MacKinnon’s goals were gorgeous, and both assisted by teammate Cale Makar. MacKinnon’s friend, and Pittsburgh legend Sidney Crosby, had the other two helpers.

MacKinnon and Makar both earned competition wins on Friday night in the NHL All-Star Skills challenge. And goaltender Alexandar Georgiev won $100,000 with the best goalie performance. Unfortunately, McDavid also won that competition overall, pocketing a cool $1 million.

It was a fun and successful weekend for the three Avalanche representatives, but their time on the ice is now complete. They’ll play much more important games down the stretch, starting on Tuesday night in New York against the Rangers.