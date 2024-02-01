Senior Bowl notes: At quarterback, Bo Nix working on under-center dropbacks

MOBILE, Ala. — On the first day of Senior Bowl practice, Bo Nix struggled. Did he put it together on Day 2?

SENIOR BOWL PLAYER NOTES: NATIONAL TEAM

QB BO NIX, OREGON

I was disappointed in Nix on Tuesday, and I wanted to see him ball out on Wednesday. That didn’t happen. Instead, Nix looked slightly better — if even better at all. It was a rough day for the passer, and the National cornerbacks did not give Nix much space to work with.

Even a strong receiver like North Carolina’s Devontez Walker struggled to collect passes from Nix. During practice, Nix was working from under center, and he did a hitch step during the first part of his dropback. That’s got to be coached out of him immediately, as that’s a bad habit that just slows down his drop.

I did ask Nix at Wednesday’s Senior Bowl media event how comfortable he was working from under center.

He replied, “100 percent comfortable.”

It certainly didn’t look like it on Wednesday.

WR ROMAN WILSON, MICHIGAN

I thought Wilson had a good day, and he made it into my notebook quite a few times. Early in practice with a defender draped all over him, Wilson was able to dive and gather in the catch to move the chains. He further displayed that circus catch ability with perhaps the play of the day from the struggling National offense. Wilson was running towards the sideline when a pass from Michael Penix Jr. came in behind him. He was able to snare the ball while reaching behind him and spinning around where he kept two feet inbouds. It was a bad day for the passing game of the National Team, but that was a bright spot to be sure.

S KITAN OLADOPO, OREGON STATE

Watching a few of the safeties here at the Senior Bowl has really intrigued me. Oladapo has a great size/speed combination, and he looks imposing on the field — even in practice where there’s no live tackling to the ground. I’ve been watching him with great interest, and early on in practice I thought there was a new cornerback for the National Team. There wasn’t; it was just Oladapo at safety. The way he breaks up passes regularly and makes plays on the ball, he looks like a cornerback out there.

PLAYER NOTES: NATIONAL TEAM

DL JORDAN JEFFERSON, LSU

One of the baddest players here on the defensive line is Jefferson. He was incredibly disruptive Tuesday, and he backed that up with another great practice.

Jefferson’s game is all about power, and he can toss men out of his way. He understands leverage, and he uses his brute strength to move blockers out of his way. In addition to power, Jefferson is tenacious and started a fight in “the pit” on Wednesday. He ripped off a blocker’s helmet and held it like a trophy at his side when he was barking about the win on the rep. It’s a bit over the line for practice, but I love it.

OL PATRICK PAUL, HOUSTON

On the flip side, Paul may be the Jefferson of the offensive line. Paul is a nasty player, and he has no issue with making someone look foolish — and then tells them about it on their way back to the huddle. Again, this attitude may not be for everyone, but I love it from guys who play in the trenches. Paul is a powerful player with hands like vise grips. He can get a hold on a defender, and it takes everything for that guy to get out of his grasp.

DL DARIUS ROBINSON, MISSOURI

The best player in any practice on Wednesday was Robinson. Simply put, he was in on everything. During the period of practice involving work in “the pit” Robinson dominated with a blend of power, speed, and the ability to stack moves. He’s listed as a defensive lineman, but he has moves like an edge rusher on the football field.

One-on-one drills were fun to watch when Robinson was out there, but in team drills things ramped up. Robinson was in the backfield so much that you thought he was a part of the offense. Multiple plays were disrupted by his presence in the backfield, and a few plays were blown dead before they even would have started because Robinson collected the sack.

TE JARED WILEY, TCU=

I love when players just keep making plays. That’s the case with Wiley, as he’s a playmaker who doesn’t take plays off. As a tight end, Wiley is a huge target with a large wingspan. He can easily collect passes and snares them with arms extended away from his body. Not only is Wiley a receiving weapon, but he’s tough as nails. I’ve seen him take some hits and keep going. Again, there’s no live tackling to the ground, but there’s still thumping going on here in Mobile. Wiley can take a licking and keep on ticking.

