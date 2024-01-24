Eight years ago, Denver beat New England to go to Super Bowl 50

The Denver Broncos haven’t played in the Super Bowl since February of 2016.

Today marks the eight-year anniversary of the win that got them to Super Bowl 50.

It was on Jan. 24, 2016 that Peyton Manning and Tom Brady met for a final time. Manning and the Broncos got the best of Brady and the Patriots, winning a thrilling AFC Championship Game by a final score of 20-18.

Manning threw for 176 yards, two touchdowns passes and no interceptions. Both those scores came in the first half and went to tight end Owen Daniels. Brady finished with just one touchdown toss, two interceptions and took four sacks. He was picked off by future Hall of Famer Von Miller and also also sacked 2.5 times by the former Broncos star.

New England got within two points in the final seconds, thanks to a dramatic touchdown toss from Brady to Rob Gronkowski, but the Patriots couldn’t get the conversion to tie the game. Cornerback Aqib Talib tipped Brady’s pass in the end zone, and it was eventually intercepted by Bradley Roby.

Feeling nostalgic yet? These highlights of the action will bring those memories back.

Jan. 24, 2016 (2015 AFC Championship Game) — Behind their destructive defense, the Denver Broncos beat the New England Patriots, 20–18, to capture their 8th AFC crown!

DEN D: Hit @TomBrady 20× and had many huge stops@VonMiller: 1 INT and 2.5 sacks

PFM: 2 TDs in final home game pic.twitter.com/dXH4Eo9U7E — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) January 24, 2024

Of course, the Broncos would go on to beat the Carolina Panthers two weeks later in Super Bowl 50, the last game Manning would ever play in the NFL.

And there’s good reason to look back. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since, and this is the last postseason game Mile High Stadium has hosted. In fact, the Broncos have only finished once with a winning-record since that season, and it was the following year.

It’s easy to miss good football in this town. That defense was absolutely dominant, Manning did just enough after a dramatic return from a mid-season injury and head coach Gary Kubiak led the Broncos to their third Lombardi Trophy.

Hopefully by this time next year there won’t be a need to stroll down memory lane. But until the Broncos adequately replace Manning, something they’ve been trying to do for eight years, there’s no reason to hold your breath.