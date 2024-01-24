Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Eight years ago, Denver beat New England to go to Super Bowl 50

Jan 24, 2024, 3:51 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos haven’t played in the Super Bowl since February of 2016.

Today marks the eight-year anniversary of the win that got them to Super Bowl 50.

It was on Jan. 24, 2016 that Peyton Manning and Tom Brady met for a final time. Manning and the Broncos got the best of Brady and the Patriots, winning a thrilling AFC Championship Game by a final score of 20-18.

Manning threw for 176 yards, two touchdowns passes and no interceptions. Both those scores came in the first half and went to tight end Owen Daniels. Brady finished with just one touchdown toss, two interceptions and took four sacks. He was picked off by future Hall of Famer Von Miller and also also sacked 2.5 times by the former Broncos star.

New England got within two points in the final seconds, thanks to a dramatic touchdown toss from Brady to Rob Gronkowski, but the Patriots couldn’t get the conversion to tie the game. Cornerback Aqib Talib tipped Brady’s pass in the end zone, and it was eventually intercepted by Bradley Roby.

Feeling nostalgic yet? These highlights of the action will bring those memories back.

Of course, the Broncos would go on to beat the Carolina Panthers two weeks later in Super Bowl 50, the last game Manning would ever play in the NFL.

And there’s good reason to look back. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since, and this is the last postseason game Mile High Stadium has hosted. In fact, the Broncos have only finished once with a winning-record since that season, and it was the following year.

It’s easy to miss good football in this town. That defense was absolutely dominant, Manning did just enough after a dramatic return from a mid-season injury and head coach Gary Kubiak led the Broncos to their third Lombardi Trophy.

Hopefully by this time next year there won’t be a need to stroll down memory lane. But until the Broncos adequately replace Manning, something they’ve been trying to do for eight years, there’s no reason to hold your breath.

Broncos

Jim Harbaugh...

Andrew Mason

Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Broncos’ division

Last year, the Broncos interviewed Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Now, they'll go against him twice a year.

2 hours ago

Vic Fangio...

Will Petersen

Ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is out after one year in Miami

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the surprising news, saying all signs point towards Vic Fangio landing in Philadelphia with the Eagles

5 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson to the … Raiders? An NFL team exec predicts that to happen

Could Russell Wilson be a Raider? According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, at least one NFL executive predicts that to happen.

7 hours ago

Tom Telesco...

Andrew Mason

Tom Telesco poised to stay in AFC West with Raiders

Former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco appears poised to take the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

1 day ago

Laiatu Latu Broncos mock draft...

Will Petersen

Mel Kiper’s first mock draft has Broncos going defense in Round 1

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his first stab at a mock draft, and he has the Broncos taking UCLA OLB Laiatu Latu with the No. 12 pick

1 day ago

Javonte Williams...

Cecil Lammey

Does the Broncos running game need to add a new workhorse?

Without a 100-yard rusher in 2023, the Broncos struggled with Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin toting the rock

1 day ago

Eight years ago, Denver beat New England to go to Super Bowl 50