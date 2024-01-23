Does the Broncos running game need to add a new workhorse?

The Denver Broncos need to run the ball more effectively than they did last season. Without a 100-yard rusher in 2023, the Broncos struggled with Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin toting the rock. Can the Broncos keep the same three backs as they had in 2023 and expect better results?

More Like Himself

Williams could be one of the best backs in the league if he was ever to look like he did during his rookie season in 2021. He was my No. 1-rated running back when he came out of North Carolina, and I felt the Broncos got tremendous value when they were able to move up for him in the early second round. Williams flashed his trademark tackle-breaking skill as a rookie, and things were looking up entering his second season. However, his 2022 season was cut short by a devastating multi-ligament knee injury in October. He underwent surgery, then Williams began his long road to recovery.

Last season, Williams made a miraculous comeback from his knee injury, and he was out there as the starter in Week 1. I did not expect him to return until halfway through the season, but Williams is a fast healer, and he was ready to go in training camp. Looking back, perhaps the Broncos should have put Williams on the PUP list to give him even more time to recover. As the season went on, Williams seemed to wear down with extended usage.

Williams set career highs in rushing attempts (217) and receptions (47), but he did not look good doing it. In his first two seasons, Williams averaged 4.4 yards per carry but in 2023 he was down almost a full yard to 3.6 yards per carry. While he did break some tackles like he used to, Williams didn’t have much after contact if he did extend the play – and things seemed to be worse later in the year.

This year, Williams should look more like his old self. When the 2024 season begins, Williams will almost be two years removed from the injury that shortened his 2022 season and seemed to impact him in 2023 as well. I hope he can play up to the Pro Bowl potential I felt he had coming out of college – but the Broncos cannot rely on him doing that after such a severe injury.

There’s a chance that Williams will never look like his old self. If that’s the case, the Broncos do have a second-year player who could step into the starting role.

More McLaughlin?

McLaughlin was another undrafted gem found by the Broncos, and it didn’t take long for him to become a fan favorite. He was a standout player during rookie minicamp and OTAs, but when fans finally got to see him in training camp, they fell in love. McLaughlin is incredibly fast, and his speed stood out when compared to power players like Williams and Perine. He’s a hard worker with a feel-good story, and McLaughlin finished as college football’s all-time leading rusher playing both for Notre Dame College and Youngstown State.

Last year, McLaughlin worked his way up the depth chart. He appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos, and he even started three of those contests later in the season. McLaughlin finished his first pro season with 76 carries, 410 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 31 catches, and 160 receiving yards. That’s pretty good for the undrafted rookie, but his yards per carry (5.4) is larger than his yards per catch (5.1) and that’s something he needs to improve.

McLaughlin’s speed is great, but he lacks sand in his pants (he’s not very heavy) and this prevents him from getting much after contact. He can get to-and-through a hole in the blink of an eye, and McLaughlin is a threat to score from anywhere on the field anytime he touches the ball. However, his big-play ability was not consistent when it came to catching the ball out of the backfield. He struggles in pass-protection because he’s a small back, and he didn’t catch things as cleanly as he should have when targeted on short passes that did not turn into long gains.

So, if McLaughlin can improve his pass-blocking skill he could be the full-time starter for the Broncos. He will always be limited because of his size, but McLaughlin can be dangerous with the ball in his hands.

What Else Ya Got?

Perine was exactly who I expected him to be in 2023. Signed to a two-year contract last offseason, Perine left the Cincinnati Bengals (where he’d spent the prior three seasons) looking for a larger role. That didn’t come to fruition for the veteran back, and he was used less with the Broncos as a No. 2 or No. 3 back than he did with the Bengals as their No. 2 behind starter Joe Mixon.

Last year, Perine barely touched the ball as a runner. He toted the rock 50 times for 231 yards, and one rushing touchdown. Perine was primarily used as a receiver out of the backfield, and he was effective as a receiver when it came time to move the chains. In 2023, Perine had 47 catches for 432 yards. He worked behind Williams and sometimes McLaughlin, but it was clear that Perine was the most trusted back when it came to catching passes.

He could be the starter if pressed into duty, and Perine would perform admirably in that role. However, he wouldn’t be a threat as a runner and only mildly as a receiver. Simply put, Perine is a good reserve but only a back you want with a featured role for a limited time.

Don’t Forget Fullback!

The Broncos are one of the few teams who use a fullback in their offense. Michael Burton did a fantastic job as the starting fullback, but he was only signed to a one-year contract for the 2023 season. If the Broncos want to keep him around, he’s likely to cost more than the $1.3 million he did in 2023.

They do have second-year tight end Nate Adkins who can play fullback, but he’s more of an H-back than he is a true fullback. I like the idea of keeping Burton if they can make the money work. Things are going to be tight when it comes to salary cap space, but finding a way to keep Burton on the roster is the best plan for the Broncos in 2024.

Badie and Offseason Additions

Tyler Badie is signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Broncos. A sixth-round pick (Baltimore Ravens) out of Missouri in 2022, Badie spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. The Broncos stole him away at the end of his rookie season, and he’s been in Denver ever since further developing his skill set. He’s a fast player who can cut on a dime. Badie is a big-play threat who is waiting patiently for his time to get used on offense.

I fully expect the Broncos to add more talent to the running back room, either through the free agency or the 2024 NFL draft. They’re not going to spend a bunch in free agency, so any back added that way would have to be on a discount – and he could be added in the summer when camp starts rather than in March when free agency begins.

There are quite a few interesting options that will be available as unrestricted free agents in 2024. I do not believe they’ll be in the market for big-name free agents like Derrick Henry, but I have some names I wouldn’t mind being added if the price is right.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL draft. He’s been a spot starter for the Chiefs, but 2022 seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco took over and is the lead back when healthy. Edwards-Helaire has talent as a runner and receiver, and even though he has a first-round pedigree, he may have to sign a form of a “prove it” deal.

Antonio Gibson is a converted wide receiver who can play on all three downs. He was good with the Washington Commanders, but the team decided to move forward with a different back when they selected Brian Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He’s got little usage as a runner dating from his college days, and Gibson only has 642 carries in four pro seasons (he only had 65 carries in 2023).

Devin Singletary is a back who needs to get more respect. A third-round pick (Buffalo Bills) out of FAU in 2019, Singletary was never really trusted as the starter even though he produced when he was featured. He signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans in 2023, and he didn’t get as many touches as he should have – even though he produced when in a featured role. Singletary did compile a career-high 898 yards rushing in 2023, and his play was a big reason why the Texans made a run to the Divisional Round. Perhaps he stays with the Texans, but perhaps someone will give him a decent contract and then start feeding him the ball regularly.

With limited draft picks, I believe if the Broncos add a back in the draft, they will select one later in the draft or as a priority free agent.

MarShawn Lloyd (USC) is likely to be a mid-round pick in the draft. He might go off the board too high for the Broncos liking, but I believe he’d be worth the investment. He’s a compact runner who can live between the tackles, but he’s also capable of making plays in space. Lloyd looks to cut block in pass-protection, so he’ll have to learn the skill of take-on blocking to get more than a part-time role.

Jaylen Wright (Tennessee) might be this year’s version of Isiah Pacheco. Like Pacheco, Wright chooses violence when he runs. He’s not quite as fast as Pacheco, but Wright does a good job of getting to top speed in a hurry. With his punishing style, I’d like to see him add 5-10 pounds of muscle in a pro weight program or else the NFL beating might break him down (as Pacheco sometimes does).

Isaiah Davis (South Dakota State) is one of my favorite small-school backs in this class because of his no-nonsense style. He’s a no-nonsense runner who wastes little motion when carrying the ball. I like the way he seems to maximize the yardage when running, and he will fight for extra yards after contact. Davis needs to be a smoother receiver out of the backfield in order to earn a three-down role in the NFL.

