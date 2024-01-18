Close
BRONCOS

Broncos quarterback coach will get up-close look at QB prospects

Jan 18, 2024, 2:35 PM | Updated: 2:37 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Broncos quarterback search could take them to the draft, and their quarterbacks coach will get a close look at some of the draft prospects later this month.

Thursday, the East-West Shrine Bowl announced that Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb will serve as the offensive coordinator for the West team for that all-star game, which will take place in Frisco, Texas on Feb. 1.

Webb became the Broncos quarterback coach last season, immediately moving from the playing ranks to the sideline. He played his final season of 2022 under Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who will serve as the West team’s head coach.

COULD A BRONCOS QUARTERBACK COME FROM THE SHRINE BOWL?

Recent history shows that the Shrine can produce passers. From last year’s game came eventual Raiders starter Aidan O’Connell — who led Las Vegas to a Week 18 win over Denver — and Browns backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started in Denver in Week 12 before suffering an injury.

Two years ago, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy flashed at the Shrine Bowl. He went on to the 49ers, where he guided the team to an NFC Championship Game appearance as a rookie and the NFC’s top seed in his second year.

Baltimore backup Tyler Huntley — who guided the Ravens to a comeback win over Denver in 2011 — took part in the 2020 game. Former Broncos backup Brett Rypien played in 2019.

This year’s Shrine Bowl quarterback roster currently includes:

  • Devin Leary, Kentucky
  • John Rhys Plumlee, Central Florida
  • Jack Plummer, Louisville
  • Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
  • Kedon Slovis, Brigham Young

That left one slot open as of Jan. 17.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis will also be on hand, but he will only take part in interviews due to the horrific lower-left leg injury he suffered in November.

DenverSports.com will have you covered with on-site coverage and thorough breakdowns of the Shrine Bowl quarterbacks from practice on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29.

