A higher pick can help, but Broncos needs go far beyond quarterback

LAS VEGAS — This summer, The Rolling Stones will play in the Broncos’ home stadium. Sunday, the Broncos lived out one of the band’s most famous lyrics.

Because the Broncos couldn’t get what they wanted: a win, an end to the losing streak to the Raiders — which now sits at eight games — and the winning season that goes along with it. An 8-9 finish means the Broncos have as many losing seasons in the last seven years as they did in the previous 41.

To quote Vic Fangio, it remains a “world of suck,” indeed.

But the Broncos might find that they got what they need: a better first-round draft position.

Yes, they don’t sit in a perfectly advantageous spot specific to the quarterback position — not with up to six teams in front of them all potentially fishing for passers. Chicago, Washington, New England, the New York Giants, Atlanta and Minnesota all face needs, although Minnesota could run it back with Kirk Cousins, having just experienced the misery of life without him.

But if the Broncos want to try to make an audacious trade up the ladder, it will be a bit easier from No. 12 than it would be from No. 14, where they would have landed with a win Sunday. That two-pick difference alone is worth a late-third-round pick in trade value.

Enough about quarterback, though. Because the Broncos’ checklist goes deeper.

THE BRONCOS SHOPPING LIST ONLY BEGINS AT QB

The Broncos need more than just a quarterback.

And this is a draft class rich in pass protectors and edge rushers. Like most drafts these days, it also has plenty of wide-receiver prospects. And if they wanted to pick a tight end, a trade up to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers could be in play. Again; it’s easier to do this from 12 than from 14.

As this up-and-down season progressed, the Broncos’ deficiencies became clear. The offense lacked explosive playmaking ability. Jaleel McLaughlin was the only running back who displayed consistent explosiveness. Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. showed flashes early, but his opportunities dissipated until the final weeks. In terms of pass-catching, tight end was just a rumor for most of the season without the injured Greg Dulcich.

They could use a No. 2 cornerback; Fabian Moreau struggled down the stretch and is on a 1-year contract. Damarri Mathis regressed; Riley Moss is young and remains a work in progress. P.J. Locke could return at safety, but Caden Sterns has injury questions and JL Skinner’s rookie year was a learning season as he sat inactive for 15 games. And the front seven — particularly at one defensive-line spot and inside linebacker — could use an infusion of talent.

And they will likely have to do all this with a $35.4 million hole in their roster — and that is assuming that if they cut Russell Wilson, they do so with the post-June 1 designation. They could also swallow the $85 million it in one painful gulp, but that would mean a cluster of restructures and cuts.

Either way, the Broncos’ hand is forced into change.

And while an NFL roster is always fluid, featuring more arrivals and departures than DIA, the Broncos could be in for a whirlwind of alterations in the next few months.

COMINGS AND GOINGS TO COME

Plenty of players hope they’ll be back.

But quite a few will not be.

Take center Lloyd Cushenberry. He enjoyed his finest season to date. He also has an expiring rookie contract — and two young centers drafted on Day 3 of the last two drafts, Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth.

Cushenberry said he wants to return. However …

“We’ll just see what happens,” Cushenberry said. “Just leave it in God’s hands. I’m not really stressed about it. Whatever happens, happens.”

When left tackle Garett Bolles met media last week, he discussed the possibility of the Broncos getting to 9-8 with a win. He also spoke of the future in similar terms as Cushenberry.

“If I’m here or If I’m not here, it is what it is,” Bolles said.

Reflections on a day and a season passed into memory … and how, in some ways, the real season is about to begin for your Denver Broncos: pic.twitter.com/9OIyNrC90d — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 8, 2024

DO THE BRONCOS WANT TO TAKE A STEP BACK TO GO FOWARD IN THE FUTURE?

Some would say that for a team with seven-straight losing seasons, it’s time to break out the leaf blowers and clean house. But rarely does the clear-cutting approach work. Most successful rebuilds involve maximizing the talent already on hand.

And that’s another thing in regards to the draft and a quarterback. Yes, the Broncos could trade up. But at what cost? Moving into the top two picks would probably require a trade involving the team’s most valuable asset, All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Further, do the Broncos want to make a change that could — at least for a year — set them back? Because 2023 did see progress. The Broncos improved their win total by three games. After a 1-5 start, they went 7-4.They defeated four playoff qualifiers along the way, showing that, yes, they could hang with teams whose seasons will extend deep into January.

The special teams grew from one of the league’s worst into among its finest. The offensive line improved. Denver snapped its losing streak to Kansas City. It dismantled a Cleveland defense that came into its Week 12 game in Denver as the NFL’s best.

“I think it’ll be the start of a nice turnaround here,” safety Justin Simmons said. “Like I said, there are a lot of things that were disappointing, but not at all discouraged. And I think there’s a lot of positives to build on for next season, and I think next season’s going to be a really great year for the Broncos.”

But will Simmons be a part of it? How about so many others?

Most I’ve asked have made it clear they want to return and see this process through. Simmons — who has been around for all of the bleeding — admitted that it hardened his resolve to return.

“Yeah, it really does,” he said. “And I mean, that’s kind of been my thought process for the last few seasons. But, man, I’m still hurting from this one and just the way that the season went, but I am encouraged.

“Like I said, I don’t want to keep overharping it, but I think it will be a good thing for next year.”

.@TroyRenck asked Justin Simmons whether the team’s steps forward this season harden his resolve to come back for a ninth Broncos season: “Yeah, it really does. And I mean, that’s kind of been my thought process for the last few seasons. …” pic.twitter.com/e1Cb5HWRVU — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 8, 2024

But more change is coming to the Broncos. And quite likely at the most important spot on the roster. And that could mean a short-term step back before a Great Leap Forward.

The men on the 2023 Broncos started what the club hopes will be a long-term turnaround. But many won’t be around to see it begin bearing fruit … because the team has myriad needs and constricted cap and draft resources.

Indeed, they’re not out of the “world of suck” yet.