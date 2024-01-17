Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Former Nuggets sixth man Bruce Brown traded in blockbuster deal

Jan 17, 2024, 12:55 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Several months after winning an NBA championship, former Denver Nuggets sixth man Bruce Brown Jr. is on the move again.

The key cog for the Nuggets signed a big money deal with the Indiana Pacers this past offseason, and on Wednesday, he was shipped to Toronto with three first-round draft picks for Raptors star Pascal Siakam. The two-time All-NBA forward needs a contract extension, and the Raptors have finally begun a teardown, which began with a trade of Og Anunoby to the Knicks last month. Meanwhile, the Pacers have taken a leap this season. They made it to the In Season Tournament finale and are sixth in the East led by Tyrese Haliburton, who looks to be the lead guard of the upcoming American Olympic team.

Though Brown was part of that success, he was third on the team in rebounds, fourth in assists and fifth in points per game. Brown’s stats are actually almost all up across the board this year—but his efficiency numbers are down from his standout season in 2022-23.

Brown, 27, got his championship ring on Sunday in Denver as the Pacers visited the Mile High City. He’ll actually be back with the Raptors on March, 11. But don’t expect the movement to mean Brown will rejoin the Nuggets anytime soon. Though he could become a free agent this offseason since he signed a two-year deal with the second year being a club option last summer—a lot needs to happen. First off, thanks to the new CBA rules, which hurt the Nuggets chances of resigning Brown to begin with, they could not pick him up this year if the Raptors waived him—similar to how Denver got Reggie Jackson last season. Second, Toronto would need to decline his $23 million player option for next season to make him a free agent. Thanks to new CBA rules the Nuggets are close to the second apron line, which would prevent them from using a near $6 million exception to sign a role player. In order to clear that money, Denver would need Jackson to decline his player option at $6 million (unlikely) and have Kentavious Caldwell-Pope decline his at $15 million and sign an extension at a cheaper number at around $12 million.

All of this is to say, even though Brown has already been dealt from his new home—Wednesday’s big trade had no impact on the likelihood the beloved former Nugget will return to Denver soon. Brown will have to enjoy life in his fifth NBA city and hope if he wants to be in the postseason this year that he’ll get dealt a second time.

Further, while the Pacers did get stronger in the move, the trade shouldn’t really impact the Nuggets as the Raptors will likely tank out and have already moved their biggest assets, and the Pacers are going to be a mid-tier playoff team out east. Denver does play in Indy next week, which will likely be Siakam’s home debut.

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid...

Jake Shapiro

Embiid wins his Super Bowl at cozy home, tops Jokic’s Nuggets

Joel Embiid has another line for his MVP resume, topping the Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets 126-121 on Tuesday

17 hours ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Zach Bye looks ahead to the matchup between Embiid and Jokic

Zach Bye reacts to the bouncing back of the Nuggets in their wins against the Pelicans and the Pacers and looks forward to the anticipated matchup of Jokic against Embiid.

19 hours ago

Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets troll Embiid and the 76ers, list starting five on injury report

The people of Colorado are used to the Philly Special—those in Pennsylvania might get the same treatment, or they're getting trolled

2 days ago

Bruce Brown...

Will Petersen

Beloved former Nugget Bruce Brown gets his championship ring

On Sunday it was all about celebrating the accomplishments of Bruce Brown as Denver's sixth man during the team's first ever title run

3 days ago

...

Rachel Vigil

Disappointing night in Utah

Zach Bye reacts to the Nuggets disappointing loss to the Jazz on Wednesday night

6 days ago

Nikola Jokic, Carmelo Anthony...

Jake Shapiro

Melo says Nuggets gave Jokic No. 15 to erase his accomplishments

A delusional Carmelo Anthony theorized that Nikola Jokic may have picked No. 15 because the Serbian center must have grown up idolizing Melo

6 days ago

Former Nuggets sixth man Bruce Brown traded in blockbuster deal