NUGGETS

Beloved former Nugget Bruce Brown gets his championship ring

Jan 14, 2024, 1:45 PM | Updated: 1:51 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets welcomed Bruce Brown back to town on Sunday afternoon.

Brown, now a member of the Indiana Pacers, was a key member of the championship team a season ago. He left for a more lucrative deal this offseason, and no one could blame him. Brown earned that right.

But on this day, it was all about celebrating his accomplishments as Denver’s sixth man during the team’s first ever title run. The Nuggets presented him with his championship ring in his first trip back to Ball Arena since defeating the Miami Heat and winning the whole thing last June.

In 20 playoff games, Brown averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He was huge during Denver’s Game 4 road win in Miami in the NBA Finals, putting up 21 points and shooting 8-11 from the field. He made a trio of three-pointers that night.

At the championship parade, head coach Michael Malone told the crowd Brown wasn’t going anywhere, but emotions were high and a good time was had by all. When the Pacers offered Brown a two-year, $45 million deal, the Nuggets weren’t going to be able to come close to that offer. They are already paying huge money to guys like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

Regardless, Brown only spent one season in Denver, but he’s a player fans will never forget. The crowd clearly showed their appreciation on Sunday, and Bruce Brown will always be welcome back in the Mile High City.

Beloved former Nugget Bruce Brown gets his championship ring