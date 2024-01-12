Devon Toews is making Gabe Landeskog proud with his leadership

Perhaps it’s fitting to be talking about this on the day Gabe Landeskog took a twirl on the ice during Avalanche practice. I want to talk about Devon Toews and his incredible leadership.

The Avs are currently on an 8-1-1 heater. Jared Bednar is clearly pleased with the way his team is playing; it’s their best stretch of the season.

It is not a coincidence this hot streak began right after arguably the lowest point of the season. On Dec. 19, the Avs lost 3-2 to the lowly Blackhawks in Chicago. The loss dropped Colorado’s record to a pedestrian 19-11-2. After the game, Toews ripped into his teammates.

He accused them of not playing the way the Avs are supposed to. He railed against players who were not playing up to the team’s lofty standards. He went so far as to say 14 guys were doing the right thing and six weren’t.

The message was received loud and clear, as the 8-1-1 run began immediately following his comments. That is what leadership is all about. With Landy out, Toews has taken over the de facto captain’s role and it’s obviously a good fit.

We talk so much about culture in sports. While it may be hard to define, it is easy to identify examples. This is one of them.

Had Bednar come out after that Chicago loss and said the exact things Toews did, I am confident in saying the Avs would not be on this current streak. When it comes from a player, especially one as respected as Toews, everyone listens.

It is the best form of peer pressure. It’s the parenting equivalent of saying, “I’m so disappointed in you right now.”

No! Not that! Say you’re ticked off at me. Ground me. Anything but you’re so disappointed in me!

The Avs were in need of an accountability wakeup call. Devon Toews did what leaders do. What captains do.

