Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Devon Toews is making Gabe Landeskog proud with his leadership

Jan 11, 2024, 8:16 PM

BY MIKE EVANS


Co host of "Schlereth & Evans"

Perhaps it’s fitting to be talking about this on the day Gabe Landeskog took a twirl on the ice during Avalanche practice. I want to talk about Devon Toews and his incredible leadership.

The Avs are currently on an 8-1-1 heater. Jared Bednar is clearly pleased with the way his team is playing; it’s their best stretch of the season.

It is not a coincidence this hot streak began right after arguably the lowest point of the season. On Dec. 19, the Avs lost 3-2 to the lowly Blackhawks in Chicago. The loss dropped Colorado’s record to a pedestrian 19-11-2. After the game, Toews ripped into his teammates.

He accused them of not playing the way the Avs are supposed to. He railed against players who were not playing up to the team’s lofty standards. He went so far as to say 14 guys were doing the right thing and six weren’t.

The message was received loud and clear, as the 8-1-1 run began immediately following his comments. That is what leadership is all about. With Landy out, Toews has taken over the de facto captain’s role and it’s obviously a good fit.

We talk so much about culture in sports. While it may be hard to define, it is easy to identify examples. This is one of them.

Had Bednar come out after that Chicago loss and said the exact things Toews did, I am confident in saying the Avs would not be on this current streak. When it comes from a player, especially one as respected as Toews, everyone listens.

It is the best form of peer pressure. It’s the parenting equivalent of saying, “I’m so disappointed in you right now.”

No! Not that! Say you’re ticked off at me. Ground me. Anything but you’re so disappointed in me!

The Avs were in need of an accountability wakeup call. Devon Toews did what leaders do. What captains do.

Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog...

Will Petersen

Don’t look now, but Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is skating

By no means is a Gabriel Landeskog return imminent, but this is a promising sign, as he's back on the ice after yet another knee surgery

11 hours ago

Joe Sakic Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon is on the verge of catching a Joe Sakic streak

The chance for Nathan MacKinnon to tie Joe Sakic's home point streak will be on Wednesday night when the Avs host the Vegas Golden Knights

3 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

The halfway point draws near

Mike Evans invites Mat Smith to the show to break down the performance of the Colorado Avalanche, as the middle of the season draws near.

3 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Nathan MacKinnon does it again

Mike Evans discusses the incredible performance of Nathan McKinnon in scoring two game-winning overtime goals in the Avs’ last two games, and how the team is beginning to find a true rhythm.

6 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

The awards keep coming as Nathan MacKinnon does it again in OT

The NHLPA named Nathan MacKinnon as its player of the week, thanks in large part to his back-to-back games playing hero for the Avalanche

6 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Jake Shapiro

MacKinnon makes All-Star Game, Makar still has to be voted in

Nathan MacKinnon will represent the Colorado Avalanche in Toronto at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, and as of now he's the only one going from the West's top team

7 days ago

Devon Toews is making Gabe Landeskog proud with his leadership