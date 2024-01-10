Despite frosty past, Russell Wilson pens classy Pete Carroll tweet

Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll were together for 10 years in Seattle.

That doesn’t mean the relationship between the quarterback and the head coach was always great.

Wilson, traded to the Denver Broncos in the spring of 2022, had an interesting exit from the Seahawks. There was a bombshell ESPN report shortly after the deal was done, in which Wilson was frustrated Carroll wouldn’t “let him cook,” while Carroll lamented how Wilson didn’t get the ball out quick enough and took too many sacks.

The trade caught the NFL off guard at the time, but a deeper dive reveals the divorce was a long time coming. Carroll thought Wilson had hit his ceiling, and Wilson thought he could be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Carroll also made some spicy comments last season, about how it was nice to have Geno Smith wearing a wristband with the plays on it. Wilson fired back, saying he “won a lot of games without one.”

Knowing what we know now, it seems Carroll was right about almost everything.

But, that’s a story for a different day, as it appears time apart can heal all wounds. The league was rocked on Wednesday when it was announced Carroll would no longer be the Seattle head coach.

Rather than stay silent, Wilson penned a classy tweet to the departing Seahawks leader.

One of the Greatest Ever.

“Keep Shooting” Coach.

Grateful for the memories. @PeteCarroll Best is Ahead. https://t.co/ct3W4IYIyf — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 10, 2024

Carroll and Wilson won a Lombardi Trophy together, (in)famously beating the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. The Seahawks were led by a dominant defense that night, but Wilson did throw two touchdowns in the 43-8 blowout.

Now, Carroll will transition into an advisory role with the Seahawks, while Wilson will almost assuredly be looking for a new home himself. Denver head coach Sean Payton benched him for the final two games of the season, and it’s largely believed the Broncos are ready to move on.

It’ll be an offseason of transition for both Carroll and Wilson, with the QB taking the time to wish the head coach the best moving forward.