BRONCOS

Report: Russell Wilson return to Broncos ‘unlikely,’ but not ‘impossible’

Dec 31, 2023, 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:13 am

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Could Russell Wilson be back with the Broncos in 2024?

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, such a reconciliation is “unlikely,” but “not impossible.”

Wilson noted Friday that he was open to a return.

“I want to be,” Wilson said Friday when asked if he desired to be back with the Broncos. “But I don’t know. And I didn’t know several weeks ago what it would look like, either. But I came here for a reason, and that’s to win multiple championships. That’s still my focus to this day.

“I’m under contract. I want to do whatever it takes, and that’s why I’m going to practice the right way and do everything the right way and try to do it the right way.”

Still, that doesn’t appear to be the most plausible path forward. And as Wilson himself tweeted, he’s “looking forward to what’s next.”

ITEMS OF NOTE

  • SOME PLAYERS APPEAR TO BE ON BOARD WITH THE MOVE: According to Rapoport, players saw open receivers that Russell Wilson failed to locate during the game film of recent weeks. As Rapoport reports, “Players saw it, and privately discussed it among themselves, sources say. Some have wondered the last few weeks if Stidham, who Payton signed early in free agency, would be better.” On the record, players expressed surprise with the move; Jerry Jeudy said that Sean Payton “just told us out of nowhere. So, I was pretty surprised having Russ our starting the quarterback the whole year, then the last two games, being a switch.” But behind the scenes, it seems different.
  • BRONCOS FIRST BROACHED IDEA OF CHANGES IN THE SUMMER: Rapoport reports that general manager George Paton first floated the idea of delaying the vesting date of the injury guarantee in the summer months. Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, subsequently informed the NFLPA of the Broncos’ proposal. Writes Rapoport, “The union did not view any ‘threat’ of benching as a real threat, and Wilson turned down the Broncos’ offer, which is his right. No grievance was filed, and it’s unlikely one will be.” However, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported that the NFLPA told the Broncos in a Nov. 4 letter that the Broncos’ proposal violated the collective bargaining agreement.

POTENTIAL RELIEF IF THE BRONCOS MOVE ON FROM RUSSELL WILSON

Russell Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, but the Broncos could trade him if the quarterback waives it and approves of his destination. Per Over the Cap, the Broncos’ overall remaining outlay could drop from $85 million to $68 million with a trade.

Wilson’s contract does have offset language if the Broncos cut him and he plays elsewhere. However, that means a team is likely to give him a minimum-level contract, which would only cop $1.21 million from the total $85 million dead-money outlay looming for the Broncos that could be spread over two years with a post-June 1 cut designation.

