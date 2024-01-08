Close
BRONCOS

Schefter: George Paton still not totally safe, despite other reports

Jan 8, 2024, 4:03 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The future of Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has been one of great speculation.

Paton’s been on the job for three seasons, and the Broncos have never had a winning record.

A big reason why were Paton’s decisions to hire Nathaniel Hackett as head coach in 2022, trade for QB Russell Wilson and extend Wilson before he ever played a down in Denver.

Well, after an 8-9 season, many are wondering if owner / CEO Greg Penner will move on from Paton. Late last month, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on 104.3 The Fan that would be head coach Sean Payton’s decision.

Then, on Sunday, an NFL Network report said Paton’s job was likely safe and he’d remain with the Broncos.

Appearing on “The Drive” with Phillip Lindsay and Zach Bye on Monday, Schefter said not so fast. He isn’t ready to go there yet — that Paton will for sure be the GM moving forward.

“Listen, I think George is a highly respected general manager, but I think there is still decisions that are being talked about, decisions that are made and let’s see how this all goes. I’d like to see him safe, he’s a great man,” Schefter said.

It’s clear that Schefter respects Paton, but his sources haven’t told him that he’ll 100 percent be back.

“Until you hear from somebody that they’re safe, I don’t view many people as safe. That’s me. Now, I didn’t report that he was safe. So, we’ll see,” Schefter said.

Schefter reaffirmed his affinity for Paton, but that doesn’t mean much. It sounds like Penner and Payton still have some thinking to do.

“Again, worthy, respected, man of honor. I’m a George Paton fan. But I don’t know that he is or isn’t safe right now,” Schefter said.

This a potential big development, and we’ll keep you posted moving forward. For now, it’s clear no firm decision has been made on Paton’s future.

