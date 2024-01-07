Report: Broncos expected to keep George Paton as GM

George Paton is expected to remain the Broncos general manager, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Writes Pelissero:

Paton is viewed as safe inside the organization, sources say. Based on his overall evaluation talents and a strong working relationship with Sean Payton since the head coach arrived last offseason, all indications are Paton should stay on.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and noted by the former Broncos beat reporter on Denver Sports/104.3 The Fan, the decision on Paton lies with head coach Sean Payton.

Payton took on a greater voice within the organization after the Broncos hired him as head coach last February, leaving Paton with a prominent — but slightly supporting — role to the long-time NFL head coach.

THE LEDGER OF GEORGE PATON IS A MIXED ONE

It has been, to be certain, an eventful three years for the Broncos since hiring George Paton in the wake of John Elway stepping back from final-say football decision-making authority one day after the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.

The most significant moves — trading for Russell Wilson, hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach in Paton’s first coach-hiring cycle — were misses.

And the trade for Wilson left the Broncos’ 2022 draft capital compromised, limiting what they could do. They didn’t make a choice until the last pick of the second round — used on Nik Bonitto — and that pick only landed with the Broncos because they dealt Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams at the 2021 trade deadline.

The Broncos’ draft-day performance has been a mixed bag. In Paton’s three years on the job, the Broncos landed two current Pro Bowlers — cornerback Pat Surtain II and wide reciever/returner Marvin Mims Jr. 2021 Day 2 picks Quinn Meinerz and Baron Browning emerged as solid starters.

But Bonitto remains mostly a rotational pass-rush specialist. 2022 third-round pick Greg Dulcich has missed 22 of 34 games played due to injuries. And while the Broncos have nabbed some depth pieces from their three Day 3 hauls under Paton, only one of 15 picks from Rounds 4 to 7 has emerged as a starter: 2021 seventh-round edge rusher Jonathon Cooper.

As for free agency, Paton successfully re-signed Justin Simmons in 2021, keeping him off the market. The 2022 acquisition of D.J. Jones worked out well. But the $28 million in guaranteed money to Randy Gregory wasn’t cash well spent; the Broncos traded Gregory early this season.

The Broncos’ massive 2023 free-agency class helped solidify the offensive line (Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey), added interior punch to the pass rush (Zach Allen) and featured plenty of players who have contributed in spots (Samaje Perine, Jarrett Stidham, Chris Manhertz, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Michael Burton). But that class is at least as much much Payton’s as Paton’s.