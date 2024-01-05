Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NBA

Jamal Murray should be in the NBA All-Star conversation

Jan 4, 2024, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Zach Bye reacts to the upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors and discusses how Jamal Murray should be in the NBA All-Star conversation.

NBA

...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hoops: Taking down the Hornets

The Denver Nuggets had a commanding win over the Hornets. Nikola Jokic’s surprising lack of shooting during the first half, and Aaron Gordon’s return after his dog attack. Join Zach Bye for the Mile High Hoops podcast!

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic, Chet Holmgren...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets get blown out of Ball Arena by possible playoff foe OKC

Everyone will remember the Nuggets highlight of 2023, winning the Finals, almost nobody will want to recollect how it ended—a drubbing by OKC

6 days ago

Peyton Watson...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton Watson makes like Aaron Gordon, as Nuggets smoke Grizz

The Nuggets rolled the Grizzlies on Thursday 142-105, behind a perfect Nikola Jokic triple-double and strong contributions from Peyton Watson

7 days ago

Nikola Jokic, MPJ...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic gives most insightful interview yet on MPJ’s podcast

When Nikola Jokic spoke for himself on a new episode of Michael Porter Jr.'s Curious Mike Podcast, it cracked the facade

7 days ago

Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry...

Jake Shapiro

Kerr plays Grinch, calls out Jokic and NBA after Nuggets top Dubs

Like a great Christmas party, everyone on the Nuggets brought something to the occasion as delivered against the Warriors 120-114

10 days ago

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic was happy to spend free time in New York with horses

Nikola Jokic made use of the lone off day on the Nuggets roadtrip, visiting Yonkers Raceway in New York to watch some harness racing

13 days ago

Jamal Murray should be in the NBA All-Star conversation