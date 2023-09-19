Denver’s own Phillip Lindsay explains decision to move into media

Phillip Lindsay is Denver through and through, playing high school football for Denver South before great careers with the Buffs and Broncos.

On Monday, it was announced he’s hanging up his cleats and joining “The Drive” on 104.3 The Fan with Zach Bye.

Lindsay did his first show on the station on Tuesday afternoon and explained his decision to move into media. To kick things off, Lindsay is thrilled to be home.

“First off, Zach, I’m excited to be here man. I’m smiling from ear-to-ear. Denver, Colorado baby I’m back! I’m here, I’m ready to get this stuff going with you guys,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay played with the Texans, Dolphins and Colts before joining the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this spring and summer.

“Football is not for long. That’s the NFL for you. Of course I would love to get 15 years in like Stoke (Brandon Stokley), that would be great. But the fact of the matter is, that’s not true. That’s not reality for a lot of us,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay appeared in 59 career NFL games, running for nearly 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“I mean, you look at the stats now for running backs, I think it’s like 2.3 years in the NFL. It’s sad. And of course, I would love to continue to run the football, love to continue to score touchdowns, but at some point you’ve got to start to change your career point of view and start to look at what you want to do after football,” Lindsay said.

And for Lindsay, it was a decision based around his wife, son and growing family.

“A lot for me too is I have a beautiful little family that I want to be able to hang out with all the time. I don’t want them to see me messed up and limping around all the time because that’s all they got see at the end of my career. It was me just messed up, bleeding all the time, surgeries,” Lindsay said.

“Seeing my family, my wife and my son so happy to see daddy home… it was like Christmas for my son. And that’s when I knew it’s those things you can’t take back. I can’t get those years back, and that’s very important to me,” he continued.

As for joining 104.3 The Fan, Lindsay think it’s a perfect fit. He was always a favorite player for the media to talk to when he was with the Buffs and Broncos, and now he’ll be on the other side of things.

“I’m here now. I get to do something I love to do. I like to talk, like to debate. It’s something that I was fan of growing up, the Denver Broncos. Everybody knows the Denver Broncos, the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, the Rockies, like come on now. We’re powerhouses,” Lindsay said.

The Avs and Nuggets have won titles in the 15 months and the Buffs are now led by Coach Prime, but the Broncos have struggled. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2015 or had a winning season since 2016. Lindsay is ready for that to change.

“I’m ready to be a fan of the Denver Broncos and want them to do well. Hopefully we can turn things around, and we’ll talk about that,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay and Bye can be heard weekdays on 104.3 The Fan from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. live on-air. Programming can be streamed live or replayed on-demand at DenverSports.com or on the free Denver Sports mobile app.

