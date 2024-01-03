Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Jarrett Stidham doesn’t see himself as auditioning for QB job

Jan 3, 2024, 3:18 PM

Jarrett Stidham...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

While most of Broncos Country has already checked out the list of free agent quarterbacks or targeted which college gunslinger is their favorite, could Denver’s next quarterback actually be the one already in the role?

Sean Payton seems to be high on veteran backup Jarrett Stidham, to the point where he’s playing a pretty convincing act of claiming the 27-year-old is currently starting to spark the offense and not because of a clause in Russell Wilson’s contract. So could Stidham be the quarterback of the future right under everyone’s nose? Maybe, but that’s not how the quarterback himself is viewing the situation.

“I’m not looking at it like an audition, I have a certain job to do, a certain thing to do on every play,” Stidham said. “We’ve gotta go out and win so I’m focused on doing my job, moving the ball and scoring points.”

Stidham did a good enough job in the role during Week 17 to push the Broncos to a win. Though it was tied for the second-fewest points scored by the team this season and it took an incredible play from Lil’Jordan Humphrey to get there. Still, Stidham more or less replicated what Wilson had done every week.

Stidham went 20-for-32 with 212 yards, one touchdown to no turnovers, was sacked twice for 12 yards, and picked up six yards for six carries. If those numbers feel familiar that’s because they’re almost identical to what Wilson is averaging per game this season, 19.8-for-29.8 with 204.7 yards, 1.7 touchdowns to 0.5 picks, three sacks for 17.2 yards while getting 22.7 yards on 5.3 carries a game.

Funny enough, this is the second time Stidham has found himself starting at the end of a season because of a quarterback’s future injury guarantee in their contract. The last time was a year ago with the Raiders when Derrick Carr was sent away from the franchise. Now, Stidham will start against his old team, and he reflected on that situation from last year.

“At the time, I tried not to think about it, but it was my only playing experience in the four years of my rookie contract,” Stidham said of what ended up being his audition that caught many team’s eye as a backup option coming into this year. “I tried to play loose and free and have some fun.”

The Broncos have Stidham under contract for the 2024 season. If he’s not the starter, there’s a great chance he will still factor into the team’s future plans at the position.

Broncos

Denver Broncos pregame...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton stresses importance of ending the season with a win

The Denver Broncos won't play a meaningful football game until next September but that's not the way Sean Payton sees it

36 minutes ago

Courtland Sutton...

Andrew Mason

Courtland Sutton, Baron Browning return to Broncos practice

Courtland Sutton and Baron Browning practiced after missing last Sunday's game due to concussions suffered in Week 16.

1 hour ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Broncos need a math lesson before moving on from Russell Wilson

The numbers send a very clear message to Greg Penner, Sean Payton, George Paton and anyone else involved in the Russell Wilson decision

2 hours ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

Andrew Mason

Jaleel McLaughlin could be becoming Sean Payton’s ‘joker’

Jaleel McLaughlin has seen his role expand late this season ... and Sean Payton's vision for him is changing as a result.

17 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

Jarrett Stidham vs. Russell Wilson: How do the numbers stack up?

How does the first Broncos start of Jarrett Stidham compare with Russell Wilson's work? The answer is an intriguing one.

22 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Cecil Lammey

Can Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham play his way into 2024 starting role?

With one game left in the 2023 season, can Denver Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham move his way into the starting role at least to begin the 2024 season? Watch Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason on Orange and Blue Today.     Follow @CecilLammey

23 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham doesn’t see himself as auditioning for QB job