Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Marvin Mims Jr. officially ruled out; Jerry Jeudy active

Dec 31, 2023, 1:02 PM

Marvin Mims Jr....

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — The Broncos made official the absence of Marvin Mims Jr. for Sunday’s game when they announced their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team added Mims to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring problem. He sat out the following day of practice and remained questionable on the official injury report.

But the Broncos offered a hint that Mims would not play Saturday by moving wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad to the 53-player roster.

Denver also used a practice-squad elevation on fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett, since the team ruled out Courtland Sutton on Friday due to the concussion he incurred in the first half last Sunday night.

BEYOND MARVIN MIMS JR.:

The Broncos’ full inactive list for Sunday is as follows:

  • Edge rusher Baron Browning
  • Center Alex Forsyth
  • Defensive end Elijah Garcia
  • Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
  • Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.
  • Safety JL Skinner
  • Wide receiver Courtland Sutton

The Chargers’ inactive list:

  • Wide receiver Keenan Allen
  • Guard Zion Johnson
  • Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.
  • Wide receiver Joshua Palmer
  • Tight end Donald Parham Jr.
  • Defensive lineman Nick Williams
  • Safety JT Woods

Murray had been listed as doubtful due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the final two days of practice this week. Johnson was questionable with a neck injury; the Chargers added him to the injury report Friday.

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Report: Russell Wilson midseason benching would violate CBA, according to NFLPA letter

The NFLPA did not approve of the Broncos' idea to bench Russell Wilson if he didn't agree to a delayed injury guarantee.

7 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Report: Russell Wilson return to Broncos ‘unlikely,’ but not ‘impossible’

Russell Wilson could be back in a Broncos uniform next season if there isn't a better option, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

7 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

For Jarrett Stidham, ball security will be crucial

Jarrett Stidham had some spectacular bursts in two starts last year, but lost the ball more often than one would like.

14 hours ago

Marvin Mims, Jr....

Andrew Mason

With Mims questionable and Sutton out, Broncos make receiver moves

With Marvin Mims Jr.'s status in question due to a hamstring injury, the Broncos elevated two practice-squad receivers Saturday.

1 day ago

Who should Broncos fans root for in Week 16?...

Zach Lazarus

Wilson’s time in Denver will be remembered for good and bad

While most people will look at the trade for the veteran quarterback as a failure, there were some positive moments during his Broncs tenure

1 day ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

Jarrett Stidham might have a depleted receiver corps

Jarrett Stidham might look around and see few familiar faces at wide receiver when he starts for the Broncos on Sunday.

2 days ago

Marvin Mims Jr. officially ruled out; Jerry Jeudy active