Marvin Mims Jr. officially ruled out; Jerry Jeudy active

DENVER — The Broncos made official the absence of Marvin Mims Jr. for Sunday’s game when they announced their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team added Mims to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring problem. He sat out the following day of practice and remained questionable on the official injury report.

But the Broncos offered a hint that Mims would not play Saturday by moving wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad to the 53-player roster.

Denver also used a practice-squad elevation on fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett, since the team ruled out Courtland Sutton on Friday due to the concussion he incurred in the first half last Sunday night.

BEYOND MARVIN MIMS JR.:

The Broncos’ full inactive list for Sunday is as follows:

Edge rusher Baron Browning

Center Alex Forsyth

Defensive end Elijah Garcia

Edge rusher Thomas Incoom

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

Safety JL Skinner

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton

The Chargers’ inactive list:

Wide receiver Keenan Allen

Guard Zion Johnson

Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer

Tight end Donald Parham Jr.

Defensive lineman Nick Williams

Safety JT Woods

Murray had been listed as doubtful due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the final two days of practice this week. Johnson was questionable with a neck injury; the Chargers added him to the injury report Friday.