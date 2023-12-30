With Mims questionable and Sutton out, Broncos make receiver moves

Marvin Mims Jr. is questionable for Sunday’s game after sustaining a hamstring injury Thursday. But the Broncos are prepared if Mims has to join Courtland Sutton on the sideline.

The Broncos made a pair of moves at the wide-receiver position on Saturday. First, they elevated veteran Phillip Dorsett from the practice-squad to the game-day roster. Dorsett, who joined the Broncos’ practice squad prior to Week 1, hasn’t played in a game since filling in for the injured Jerry Jeudy during the regular-season opener.

Denver also promoted practice-squad receiver Michael Bandy to the 53-player roster. Bandy takes the roster spot of special-teamer and running back Dwayne Washington, who was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday after being sidelined throughout this week due to what was categorized as an illness.

Thus, if Mims remains sidelined but Jerry Jeudy plays, the Broncos’ wide-receiver corps would include Jeudy, Brandon Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Dorsett and Bandy.

The Broncos will also elevate edge rusher Ronnie Perkins to the game-day roster. Perkins, who spent most of the season on the 53-player roster, played last week as a practice-squad elevation.

Denver needed an extra edge rusher with Baron Browning ruled out for the game due to a concussion.