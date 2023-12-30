Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

With Mims questionable and Sutton out, Broncos make receiver moves

Dec 30, 2023, 3:14 PM

Marvin Mims, Jr....

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Marvin Mims Jr. is questionable for Sunday’s game after sustaining a hamstring injury Thursday. But the Broncos are prepared if Mims has to join Courtland Sutton on the sideline.

The Broncos made a pair of moves at the wide-receiver position on Saturday. First, they elevated veteran Phillip Dorsett from the practice-squad to the game-day roster. Dorsett, who joined the Broncos’ practice squad prior to Week 1, hasn’t played in a game since filling in for the injured Jerry Jeudy during the regular-season opener.

Denver also promoted practice-squad receiver Michael Bandy to the 53-player roster. Bandy takes the roster spot of special-teamer and running back Dwayne Washington, who was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday after being sidelined throughout this week due to what was categorized as an illness.

Thus, if Mims remains sidelined but Jerry Jeudy plays, the Broncos’ wide-receiver corps would include Jeudy, Brandon Johnson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Dorsett and Bandy.

The Broncos will also elevate edge rusher Ronnie Perkins to the game-day roster. Perkins, who spent most of the season on the 53-player roster, played last week as a practice-squad elevation.

Denver needed an extra edge rusher with Baron Browning ruled out for the game due to a concussion.

Broncos

Who should Broncos fans root for in Week 16?...

Zach Lazarus

Wilson’s time in Denver will be remembered for good and bad

While most people will look at the trade for the veteran quarterback as a failure, there were some positive moments during his Broncs tenure

5 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

Jarrett Stidham might have a depleted receiver corps

Jarrett Stidham might look around and see few familiar faces at wide receiver when he starts for the Broncos on Sunday.

16 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Russell Wilson drops truth bombs when talking about being benched

The Denver Broncos benched QB Russell Wilson this week. On Friday, he spoke to the media to give his side of the story. Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason as they discuss all the latest on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

22 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson confirms Broncos asked him to change contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson confirmed Friday that the Broncos asked him to change his contract during the bye week — specifically, that they asked him to alter the injury-guarantee portion of his contract that assures him of his 2025 base salary if he were to be injured heading into the start of the 2025 […]

24 hours ago

Sean Payton, Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Payton further distances himself from Wilson’s contract kerfuffle

Sean Payton would have you believe he's solely focused on winning week-to-week and is not involved in long-term conversations

1 day ago

Keenan Allen...

Andrew Mason

Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa will not play for Chargers against Broncos

Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa have caused the Broncos plenty of problems over the years. And on Sunday, neither of them will play.

1 day ago

With Mims questionable and Sutton out, Broncos make receiver moves