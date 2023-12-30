Close
BRONCOS

Jarrett Stidham might have a depleted receiver corps

Dec 29, 2023, 11:27 PM | Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 2:52 am

Jarrett Stidham...

(Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jarrett Stidham could face a stern challenge in his first Broncos start — life without a cluster of the Broncos’ best receivers.

The team ruled out Courtland Sutton on Friday. Denver’s leader in touchdowns with 10, Sutton landed in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol after suffering the injury in the first quarter last Sunday. He did not practice at all this week.

But the Broncos also practiced Friday without both Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. Mims landed on the injury report Thursday due to a hamstring injury that limited his work; Friday, he didn’t practice at all.

Jeudy missed Friday’s practice due to an illness. Both are officially designated as questionable for Sunday.

This could lead Sean Payton to dive into his practice squad. The Broncos have four practice-squad wide receivers: Phillip Dorsett, Michael Bandy, Tre’Quan Smith and David Sills. Dorsett last played in Week 1. Smith played most recently in Week 8. The Broncos elevated Sills for 16 special-teams snaps over three November games, so they would have to move him to the 53-player roster to utilize him.

“We’re deep here with some guys that have played a lot,” Sean Payton said. “… Those guys have all season long worked their tail off, then all of a sudden, there’s one week where one or more than one gets a chance.”

Running back Dwayne Washington is also questionable. The special-teams ace did not practice all week due to an illness.

Additionally, Denver ruled out edge rusher Baron Browning. Like Sutton, Browning suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s loss to New England and did not progress through the stages swiftly enough to return in time for this weekend.

The Broncos will face a depleted Chargers team Sunday. Quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Mike Williams are on injured reserve, and on Friday the Bolts ruled out wide receivers Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer, as well as edge rusher Joey Bosa.

