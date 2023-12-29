Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa will not play for Chargers against Broncos

Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa have caused the Broncos plenty of problems over the years. And on Sunday, neither of them will play.

The Chargers ruled out both players for Sunday’s game. Allen has a heel injury, while Bosa has a foot problem. Los Angeles also ruled out wide receiver Josh Palmer, who has been dealing with a concussion this week.

With Palmer and Keenan Allen both sidelined, the Chargers will be playing without their top two receivers. They are the only two Chargers receivers with at least 400 yards through the air. Rookie Quentin Johnston, who had back-to-back catches against the Broncos in the fourth quarter of Denver’s 24-7 win in Week 14, has struggled with consistency and has 33 receptions for 385 yards this season, making him the Chargers’ WR1 for this week’s game.

Los Angeles is already without starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who suffered a season-ending finger injury during the afore-mentioned Broncos win at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers have lost both starts made by reserve Easton Stick, although the team looked markedly better in a 24-22 loss to Buffalo that saw the Chargers lead in the final moments before surrendering a game-winning field-goal drive.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray is also listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Murray did not practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

KEENAN ALLEN HAS BEEN A THORN IN THE BRONCOS’ SIDE

Injuries have been an unfortunate part of Allen’s career. But when he’s played, he’s often been brilliant — and Denver has often borne the brunt. In 15 games against the Broncos, Allen has 10 touchdowns and 842 yards on 83 receptions. In 33 games against the other AFC West foes — Kansas City and the Raiders — Allen has 12 touchdowns.

Allen already has his seventh-career 1,000-yard season on his ledger. But he won’t be able to add to that tally this weekend.