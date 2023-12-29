Kareem Jackson and Randy Gregory were not fans of Sean Payton

ESPN’s Ryan Clark ripped Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Friday, and former Denver safety Kareem Jackson had something to say about on Instagram.

So did former Broncos edge-rusher Randy Gregory for that matter.

After Clark went off on a 148-second rant in which he said Payton “has behaved as a thug since he became the coach of the Denver Broncos,” ESPN posted a photo with a caption of some of Clark’s words on social media.

Well, Jackson and Gregory hit the comments and they’re not pretty.

Former #Broncos Kareem Jackson and Randy Gregory react on Instagram to ESPN’s Ryan Clark’s comments about Sean Payton. pic.twitter.com/JlUyVoSZqG — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) December 29, 2023

“Da Truth RC,” Jackson wrote. “RC” means Ryan Clark.

Gregory then replied “all facts” to Jackson’s comment.

ESPN’s post cited the fact that Clark called Payton’s behavior as the head coach of the Broncos “unacceptable.”

Could this be sour grapes from two guys who Payton ultimately cut? Sure, but discounting their opinions is also disrespectful. And you’d be crazy not to think both Jackson and Gregory still have friends in that locker room.

This is all rooted in the benching of QB Russell Wilson and the subsequent reports that it all went down in a questionable manner.

The 7-8 Broncos still have two regular season games left, and it’ll definitely be curious to see how the remaining players perform for Payton, starting on Sunday with the Chargers.