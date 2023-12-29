Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Ryan Clark destroys Broncos head coach Sean Payton in long rant

Dec 29, 2023, 9:56 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton decided to bench his starting QB Russell Wilson earlier this week.

Ever since then, the Broncos are once again the talk of the NFL world. And not necessarily in a good way.

There was the bombshell report that said Denver threatened to make Wilson inactive for the final nine games if he didn’t redo his contract. Another prominent writer tweeted Wilson knows he’s going to get cut. And then the team strongly denied any threats were made.

All of this reached a boiling point with ESPN’s Ryan Clark on Friday morning, as he went on a long 148-second rant absolutely destroying Payton.

Take a look for yourself.

Clark points out that it seems like Payton didn’t like Wilson from the start.

He told him to stop kissing babies and acting like a politician. Clark goes on to say this (the benching) was going to happen no matter what and there wasn’t a thing Wilson could do to please Payton.

He closes by saying the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group should hold Payton to some professional accountability.

It’s clear the Broncos are in turmoil, and many don’t feel Payton treated Wilson fairly. Clark has a massive platform, and this clip is sure to go viral.

It certainly doesn’t make Payton, or the team, look very good.

(Update 10:26 a.m.) –

Clark’s colleague, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky, joined in on dumping on the Broncos.

Broncos

Sean Payton, Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Payton further distances himself from Wilson’s contract kerfuffle

Sean Payton would have you believe he's solely focused on winning week-to-week and is not involved in long-term conversations

28 minutes ago

Keenan Allen...

Andrew Mason

Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa will not play for Chargers against Broncos

Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa have caused the Broncos plenty of problems over the years. And on Sunday, neither of them will play.

2 hours ago

Kareem Jackson...

Will Petersen

Kareem Jackson and Randy Gregory were not fans of Sean Payton

Could this be sour grapes from two guys who Sean Payton cut? Sure, but discounting the opinion of Kareem Jackson is also disrespectful

4 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Five moments that doomed the Russell Wilson era

The Russell Wilson era with the Broncos is likely in past tense. But the seeds of its doom were sown from the get-go.

12 hours ago

Von Miller...

Andrew Mason

Von Miller describes assault allegations as ‘100 percent false’

Former Broncos edge rusher Von Miller told Buffalo-area media that the recent assault allegations against him were "blown out of proportion."

17 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson mic’d up and relentlessly positive in final Broncos start

Russell Wilson be remembered for a lot of things in Broncos Country—and while his era was ultimately a failure, he never wavered

22 hours ago

Ryan Clark destroys Broncos head coach Sean Payton in long rant