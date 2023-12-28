Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

New report denies Broncos threatened to bench Wilson months ago

Dec 28, 2023, 1:17 PM | Updated: 1:32 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos and QB Russell Wilson have had a tumultuous 24 hours.

First, reports surfaced the Broncos would bench the veteran quarterback for the final two games of the season in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham.

Then, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report said the team actually threatened to bench Wilson two months ago. Schultz claimed they told him after a win against the Chiefs that if he didn’t redo an injury clause in his contract, he’d be benched and made inactive the rest of the season.

Dianna Russini then tweeted on Wednesday night that Wilson was expecting to be cut by the team. Wilson “liked” posts on social media that claimed the team threatened him with a benching over the contract issue. If Wilson can’t pass a physical in March, Denver would owe him an additional $37 million. That’s on top of the $39 million cash already guaranteed to Wilson in 2024.

But 104.3 The Fan and 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis is disputing all this, through sourcing of his own. In a new article on Thursday afternoon, Klis is painting a very different picture.

“Multiple league sources close to the Broncos strongly denied threats were made, adding his benching was strictly a football decision, with the previous contract conversations from two months ago not being a factor,” Klis wrote.

This is becoming the ultimate “he said, he said” situation, with both sides pushing opposing narratives.

We’ll see if the real story ever comes to light, but for now, Wilson hasn’t spoken publicly about the decision other than an interesting tweet on Wednesday night. Payton has claimed the move was strictly about football, as Klis is reporting.

Regardless, it’s turning into a messy divorce, with plenty of news still to come. You can read the full article from Klis here.

Broncos

Justin Simmons...

Andrew Mason

Justin Simmons not on the field as Broncos practice

Justin Simmons was not on the field as the Broncos began practice Thursday, and the team is saying he was absent with an illness

2 hours ago

Sean Payton George Paton...

Will Petersen

Adam Schefter: Fate of George Paton lies in Sean Payton’s hands

"How does Sean feel about moving forward with George Paton? That's going to be a Sean decision, just like the Russell thing," Schefter said

6 hours ago

Jarrett Stidham...

Andrew Mason

What can the Broncos expect from Jarrett Stidham?

"A true professional" ... "a smart type of quarterback" ... "throws a great ball" ... praise ran high for Jarrett Stidham in the locker room.

17 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Benching of Russell Wilson ‘a surprise to everybody in our locker room’

Sean Payton's decision to bench Russell Wilson might not have caught some off guard, but it surprised the players when he informed the team.

21 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Broncos plan to cut Russell Wilson, QB has known for months

By not playing Russell Wilson, it guarantees his health and the Broncos flexibility to move on from the QB, which they will do

22 hours ago

Sean Payton Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Why things didn’t work with Broncos QB Russell Wilson

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Denver Broncos would be benching QB Russell Wilson. So, why make this move now to QB Jarrett Stidham? Join Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason on Orange and Blue Today! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

New report denies Broncos threatened to bench Wilson months ago