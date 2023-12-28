What can the Broncos expect from Jarrett Stidham?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –– The hope for Jarrett Stidham starts with his performance in his first career start, which came on the first day of this year.

Nothing changed on that New Year’s Day in the grand scheme of things for the Raiders, for which Stidham played last season. Las Vegas fell for the third time in four games — a run that would reach four in five six days later. But they gave the San Francisco 49ers a massive, unexpectedly difficult battle — and Stidham, making his first career start, was the biggest reason why they nearly pulled off the stunner.

Playing right tackle for San Francisco at the time was current Broncos right tackle and team captain Mike McGlinchey. He watched as Stidham turned in a 365-yard, 3-touchdown performance against 2 interceptions on 23-of-34 passing.

The second interception — in overtime — ended up being the decisive play against the Raiders after Tashaun Gipson returned it 56 yards to set up the clinching field goal. But after guiding the Raiders to 34 points against a team that had allowed just 12.0 points per game in its previous eight contests, Stidham won believers — if not the game.

“He almost took us by storm there,” McGlinchey said. “The 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league last year, and he ran through us like crazy.

“So, I think he’s going to do great things, and I’m so excited for him and the opportunity that he’s getting, and he’s going to do great for us.”

As is often the case, the second start for Jarrett Stidham was far rougher than the first. Las Vegas faced Kansas City six days later, and with time to dissect the game film, the Chiefs cranked up their pass rush to make Stidham uncomfortable. Kansas City sacked Stidham 6 times, hit him 14 times in all and rendered him ineffective; his only touchdown pass was in garbage time of a 31-13 Las Vegas loss.

So, Stidham’s performance must be viewed in context.

Still, the upside of his first start was part of the reason why Broncos coach Sean Payton targeted him in free agency.

“That’s impressive against a good defense,” Payton said in March. “So, he was a priority for us, like quietly — and fortunately, it worked out to where we were able to get him.”

Sean Payton, on Jarrett Stidham: “I think he’s young, but I think he’s someone that we had a good grade on coming out. We like the player. I think he played well in the 2 starts he had this year. If you study closely the San Francisco game, he’s smart at the line of scrimmage.…” pic.twitter.com/k45E6cAwKa — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 27, 2023

That first start was a revelation for Stidham, who waited nearly four seasons for that chance.

“As a quarterback in the NFL, you don’t ever really know. Like, you think you know what you can do, but until you can go out there and actually do it — and that was obviously my first start in four years, and at the end of my fourth year,” Stidham said Wednesday.

“So, I’ve always had a lot of confidence in myself. That’s never wavered or anything. Like I said, I lean a lot on the guys around me. I’m only one guy, and this is an 11-man sport. It takes all 11 of us to execute and do what we can do on each and every play to move the ball and score points.”

WHAT TEAMMATES EXPECT FROM JARRETT STIDHAM

For nearly everyone in the locker room, Stidham is the unknown. Oh, they’ve seen plenty of him in practice. But that always leaves a question of whether it can translate to actual games.

Still, the indications from that work are generally positive.

Jerry Jeudy says new Broncos starting QB Jarrett Stidham is a “great passer” who throws a “pretty ball.” “Great at anticipating routes,” Jeudy continues. “You know, he do it all as a quarterback — what you need from a quarterback, he does it all.” pic.twitter.com/TngLXRrmNZ — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 28, 2023

“He’s obviously a true professional; he’s been that way all year,” McGlinchey said. “He’s one of the first people in the building, one of the last out, no matter what his role has been, and certainly can sling the pill, and he’s done a great job with that.”

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has known Stidham since the two were Iron Bowl rivals at Alabama and Auburn in the late 2010s, likes what he’s experienced and seen from Stidham.

“Great at anticipating routes,” Jeudy said, noting an attribute that likely feeds into his strength as a route-runner. “… What you need from a quarterback, he does it all.”

And his preparation and study impresses teammates, too.

“The first thing that strikes me is he’s very intelligent. Very intelligent. He picks up the offense very well,” tight end Adam Trautman said. “Throws a great ball. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

The Broncos have only practice and preseason on which to base their confidence in Stidham. But at minimum, the understudy-turned-starter has earned respect. What happens next … that’s up to Stidham himself.

But with Wilson apparently being guided to the exit, the Broncos facing a salary-cap crisis and Stidham under contract for 2024, he could have the chance of a lifetime in the next 11 days: a chance to stake a claim to a starting job.